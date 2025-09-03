Crest Hill man struck by vehicle along Plainfield Road

A 63-year-old Crest Hill man is in critical condition after being struck by vehicle.

At 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Crest Hill Police Department received a call of a pedestrian in the road of the 2400 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill, Crest Hill police Chief Ed Clark said.

When Crest Hill police responded, they saw a man in the road and members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office were already at the scene, Clark said.

“[Police] tended to his injuries and dispatched an ambulance,” Clark said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Clark said.

“As of 4 [Wednesday] morning, that man was still in critical condition,” Clark said.

The man was trying to cross Plainfield Road when he was struck by a Nissan Versa driven by a 59-year-old man from California, Clark said.

The driver stopped after striking the man and remained at the scene, fully cooperating with officers and providing blood and urine samples for testing, Clark said.

Illinois State Police also were at the scene and “performed traffic reconstruction for us,” Clark said.

The crash is under investigation. No tickets or criminal charges have been filed, Clark said.