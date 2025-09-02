State inspectors to assess Will County storm damages Wednesday, Thursday

Signs and a banner point to the location of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center in Joliet following storms in July 2024. FEMA and other agencies will be out this week assessing storm damage in Will County from the Aug. 16-19, 2025 storms. (Bob Okon)

Residents in Will County are advised by police to be aware that storm damage assessments taking place in their communities this week.

One team will start in the north -Plainfield, Crest Hill, Joliet, Romeoville - another team will start on the east side of the county - Crete, University Park, Frankfort, Mokena, Lockport).

Representatives from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Office of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Association and the Will County Emergency Management Agency will be going door-to-door in the community Wednesday and Thursday to verify damage reports from the storms that occurred Aug. 16 to 19.

The teams will be “working to determine what types of assistance may be available,” according to the announcements shared on Facebook by Plainfield and Lockport police.

So residents can recognize the officials, inspection personnel will be wearing safety vests and will be carrying official photo identification. They will also remain outside and will not enter homes or businesses.