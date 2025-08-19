Will County experiences flash flooding in storms

Areas shown here were hit with anywhere between 4 to 8 inches of rain from Monday to Tuesday morning Aug. 18-19, 2025, according to the National Weather Service. (Image provided by National Weather Service)

The storms over the past two days have left a lot of standing water in low-lying ditches, fields, and even roadways across the region.

From Monday through early morning Tuesday several rounds of storms moved across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana dumping anywhere between 4-8 inches of rain, including in Will County.

Mokena was hit by “significant flash flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.

The hardest-hit areas in Illinois were between the Interstate 80 and Interstate 88 corridors, according to the NWS.

