Will County experiences flash flooding in storms

The storms over the past two days have left a lot of standing water in low-lying ditches, fields, and even roadways across the region.
From Monday through early morning Tuesday several rounds of storms moved across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana dumping anywhere between 4-8 inches of rain, including in Will County.
Mokena was hit by “significant flash flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.
The hardest-hit areas in Illinois were between the Interstate 80 and Interstate 88 corridors, according to the NWS.
.