Cornerstone Services in Joliet to host annual art show

Cornerstone Services Inc. has announced that it will host its eighth annual Art Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, in its new Wellness Center Conference Room at 777 Joyce Road in Joliet.

All featured artwork is created by people with disabilities who receive services at Cornerstone. The artwork includes paintings, photographs, diamond art and more. Artists earn money from the sale of their work, which helps them create more art.

The event will feature light refreshments and tours of the art studio. The community can meet the artists, learn more about their creative process and have a chance to win door prizes featuring art created by Cornerstone clients.

The event is free, and no reservations are necessary.