Lockport’s Sweets & Savory Crawl a culinary tour through city

Registration now open

The city of Lockport will hold its annual Sweets & Savory Crawl on Sept. 14, 2025. (Eric Ginnard)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Tickets are now available for the annual Sweets & Savory Crawl on Sept. 14 in Lockport.

Attendees will “take a culinary tour of Lockport’s eateries” and visit local landmarks during the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees may drive from location to location or take one of two trolleys that will continuously run both routes.

Ticket proceeds ($32.29 per person or $27.04 per person for groups of six of more) benefit participating restaurants.

The Sweets & Savory Crawl ticket includes:

• Reserved spot and tastings at Lockport restaurants serving menu item

• Digital route map and scavenger hunt punch card

• Crawl-related activities and entertainment

• Sweets & Savory tote bag

To order tickets and for more information, contact Special Events Manager Lynne Smaczny at lsmaczny@lockport.org or 331-285-9274 or visit cityoflockport.net.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

