Lockport’s Sweets & Savory Crawl a culinary tour through city

Tickets are now available for the annual Sweets & Savory Crawl on Sept. 14 in Lockport.
Attendees will “take a culinary tour of Lockport’s eateries” and visit local landmarks during the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees may drive from location to location or take one of two trolleys that will continuously run both routes.
Ticket proceeds ($32.29 per person or $27.04 per person for groups of six of more) benefit participating restaurants.
The Sweets & Savory Crawl ticket includes:
• Reserved spot and tastings at Lockport restaurants serving menu item
• Digital route map and scavenger hunt punch card
• Crawl-related activities and entertainment
• Sweets & Savory tote bag
To order tickets and for more information, contact Special Events Manager Lynne Smaczny at lsmaczny@lockport.org or 331-285-9274 or visit cityoflockport.net.
