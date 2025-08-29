Lockport’s Sweets & Savory Crawl a culinary tour through city

The city of Lockport will hold its annual Sweets & Savory Crawl on Sept. 14, 2025. (Eric Ginnard)

Tickets are now available for the annual Sweets & Savory Crawl on Sept. 14 in Lockport.

Attendees will “take a culinary tour of Lockport’s eateries” and visit local landmarks during the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees may drive from location to location or take one of two trolleys that will continuously run both routes.

Ticket proceeds ($32.29 per person or $27.04 per person for groups of six of more) benefit participating restaurants.

The Sweets & Savory Crawl ticket includes:

• Reserved spot and tastings at Lockport restaurants serving menu item

• Digital route map and scavenger hunt punch card

• Crawl-related activities and entertainment

• Sweets & Savory tote bag

To order tickets and for more information, contact Special Events Manager Lynne Smaczny at lsmaczny@lockport.org or 331-285-9274 or visit cityoflockport.net.