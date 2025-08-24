Special recreation program serves Will County kids and adults with disabilities

Northern Will County Special Recreation Association provides year-round recreation programs and services for children, teens and adults with disabilities. (Photo provided by Northern Will County Special Recreation Association)

Family bingo, swimming lessons, bumper bowling, walking club, pickleball and Parents’ Day Out are among the fall programs offered by the Northern Will County Special Recreation Association for children and adults with disabilities from ages 3 to 99.

Northern Will County Special Recreation Association provides year-round recreation programs and services for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

NWCSRA partners with the Bolingbrook, Lockport, Plainfield and Romeoville park districts. Its office is located at 10 Montrose Drive in Romeoville.

All Ages Family Events

Swim Lessons (Age 3+) - Sept. 14-Oct. 19

SCUBA Diving (Age 10+) - Oct. 3

Sensory-Friendly Truck or Treat - Oct. 21

Family Bingo - Nov. 1

Swim Lessons (Age 3+) - Nov. 2-Dec. 14

SCUBA Diving (Age 10+) - Nov. 7

SCUBA Diving (Age 10+) - Dec. 5

Holiday Lights Tour - Dec. 14

Youth and Teen Events

Bumper Bowlers (Age 4-13) - Sept. 17-Nov. 5

Friday Friends Explorers (Age 12-20) - Sept. 19

Friday Friends Wolf Pack (Age 12-20) - Sept. 19

Parents’ Night Out (Age 6-17) - Sept. 20

Swim Club (Age 4-18) - Sept. 25

Disney Movie Menus (Age 6-16) - Sept. 27

Friday Friends Wolf Pack (Age 12-20) - Oct. 3

Swim Club (Age 4-18) - Oct. 9

Youth Volleyball (Age 8-15) - Oct. 10-Nov. 24

The Clubhouse (Age 3-10) - Oct. 11

Friday Friends Wolf Pack (Age 12-20) - Oct. 17

Youth Halloween Dance (Age 8-20) - Oct. 17

The Clubhouse (Age 3-10) - Oct. 18

Disney Movie Menus (Age 6-16) - Oct. 18

Swim Club (Age 4-18) - Oct. 23

Friday Friends Explorers (Age 12-20) - Oct. 24

The Clubhouse (Age 3-10) - Oct. 25

Busy Builders (Age 4-13) - Oct. 28-Nov. 18

The Clubhouse (Age 3-10) - Nov. 1

Swim Club (Age 4-18) - Nov. 6

Friday Friends Explorers (Age 12-20) - Nov. 7

Friday Friends Wolf Pack (Age 12-20) - Nov. 7

The Clubhouse (Age 3-10) - Nov. 8

The Clubhouse (Age 3-10) - Nov. 15

Disney Movie Menus (Age 6-16) - Nov. 15

Swim Club (Age 4-18) - Nov. 20

Friday Friends Wolf Pack (Age 12-20) - Nov. 21

Parents’ Day Out (Age 6-17) - Nov. 22

Holiday Jr. Bakers (Age 5-13) - Nov. 25-Dec. 16

Santa’s Helpers (Age 8-16) - Dec. 1-15

Friday Friends Wolf Pack (Age 12-20) - Dec. 5

Friday Friends Explorers (Age 12-20) - Dec. 12

Disney Movie Menus (Age 6-16) - Dec. 13

Winter Break Camp (Age 5-22) - Dec. 22-23 and Dec. 29-30

Adult Programs

Dinner and a Movie (Age 16+) - Sept. 13

Brunch Bunch (Age 18+) - Sept. 14

Walking Club (Age 16+) - Sept. 16-Oct. 21

Sweet & Savory Cooking (Age 16+) - Sept. 17-Oct. 22

Pickleball (Age 16+) - Sept. 17-Oct. 22

Wellness Wednesday (Age 16+) - Sept. 17

Zumba (Age 16+) - Sept. 18-Oct. 23

Friday Foodies (Age 18+) - Sept. 19

Social Squad (Age 16+) - Sept. 20

Cruising Days (Age 18+) - Sept. 22

Social Club (Age 18+) - Sept. 26

Social Squad (Age 16+) - Oct. 4

Cruising Days (Age 18+) - Oct. 6

Social Club (Age 18+) - Oct. 10

Dinner and a Movie (Age 16+) - Oct. 11

Wellness Wednesday (Age 16+) - Oct. 15

Friday Foodies (Age 18+) - Oct. 17

Brunch Bunch (Age 18+) - Oct. 19

Cruising Days (Age 18+) - Oct. 20

Social Squad (Age 16+) - Oct. 25

Table Talk Art (Age 16+) - Oct. 29-Dec. 3

Dart League (Age 18+) - Oct. 29-Dec. 3

Social Club (Age 18+) - Oct. 31

Cruising Days (Age 18+) - Nov. 3

Indoor Cycling Club (Age 16+) - Nov. 4-Dec. 16

Yoga & Meditations (Age 18+) - Nov. 6-Dec. 18

Social Club (Age 18+) - Nov. 7

Dinner and a Movie (Age 16+) - Nov. 8

Social Squad (Age 16+) - Nov. 15

Brunch Bunch (Age 18+) - Nov. 16

Cruising Days (Age 18+) - Nov. 17

Wellness Wednesday (Age 16+) - Nov. 19

Friday Foodies (Age 18+) - Nov. 21

Holiday Baking (Age 14+) - Nov. 25-Dec. 16

Social Squad (Age 16+) - Dec. 6

Cruising Days (Age 18+) - Dec. 8

Dinner and a Movie (Age 16+) - Dec. 13

Wellness Wednesday (Age 16+) - Dec. 17

Social Club (Age 18+) - Dec. 19

Brunch Bunch (Age 18+) - Dec. 21

Friday Foodies (Age 18+) - Dec. 21

Special Events

Six Flags Great America (Age 16+) - Sept. 28

Northern Illinois University Football Game (Age 16+) - Oct. 4

Chicago Bears Game at Buffalo Wild Wings (Age 16+) - Nov. 2

The Producers at Oak Lawn (Age 16+) Nov. 20

Feed My Starving Children (Age 18+) - Nov. 22

Ugly Sweater Party (Age 16+) - Dec. 20

Dances

Halloween Hip-Hop (Age 16+) - Oct. 24

Friendsgiving (16+) - Nov. 14

Winter Ball (16+) - Dec. 5

Athletics

Snowshoeing Team (Age 8+) - Oct. 19-Dec. 7

Swim Team (Age 8+) - Sept. 15-Dec. 15

Basketball Team (Age 16+) - Oct. 21-Feb. 3

Bowling (Age 8+) - Oct. 2-Dec. 18

Junior Basketball Team (Age 8-15) - Nov. 1-Feb. 7

For more information and registration options, visit nwcsra.org, email info@nwcsra.org or call 815-407-1819.