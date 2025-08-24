The Herald-News

Joliet police investigating Sunday-morning shooting

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday in the 500 block of Rowell Avenue in Joliet.

At 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

After arriving, police learned that “two unknown subjects had stopped on Rowell Avenue and fired their weapons toward an open field,” according to the release. Joliet police did not receive any further descriptions of the subject or their vehicle.

However, Joliet police recovered several bullet casings at the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information should call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

