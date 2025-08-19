The 2025 Herald-News boys soccer preview capsules

East Suburban Catholic Conference

Coach: Tom Cranmer

Last season’s record: 3-14-2

Top returners: Diego Rios, sr., MF; Marco Heald, sr., MF; Charlie Czerkies, sr., D

Key newcomers: Juliani Verdin, sr., D; Louis Czerkies, jr., M; Nick Kelly, so., F

Worth noting: On the plus side for Joliet Catholic, they only graduated three seniors from last year’s team. However, those three seniors played some pretty important positions now left to be filled by youngsters. The good news is Rios is back after earning all-conference honors last year. Cranmer said, “The goals for this season are to be successful in the BodyArmor tournament which we won in 2023, be competitive in our conference to prepare for the playoffs, and win a regional title that has eluded us the past three seasons to get back to sectionals.”

Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Ulises Ornelas

Last season’s record: 6-13-4

Top returners: Ricardo Camacho, sr., F; Francisco Vasquez, sr., D; Chris Torres, jr., GK; Rafael Garcia, jr., F

Key newcomers: Carlos Esparza, so., F; David Vallejo, jr., M

Worth noting: The Steelmen’s record was a bit deceiving as they went 2-8 in one-goal games. After winning just one conference game, though, they’ll be looking for a bit more success in the win-loss column. Camacho has led Central in scoring the past two seasons and is back to try and steer things in the right direction this year. Ornelas said, “We had an excellent summer — going 2-1-1 at the Bettendorf, Iowa tournament against top regional teams and hosting guest coaches from North Central College and University of St. Francis to inspire our players. We’ve built a more rounded roster, especially on the attack. Last season, we were strong defensively, but now our players understand the system and we’re ready to push offensively. The teamwork and support among the guys is at a new level, and we’re excited to take the next step this season.”

Coach: Alan Stewart

Last season’s record: 7-14-2

Top returners: Alex Mendoza, sr., M; Ivan Moreno, sr., M; Xavier Garcia, sr., M; Dylan Ringhofer, sr., D

Key newcomer: Jafet Cerda, sr., F; Alan Martinez, so., M; Josh Sontay, so., D

Worth noting: While 2024 wasn’t the season the Tigers hoped for, they should be in store for a much better 2025. 16 seniors return to provide serious leadership. That includes Plainfield South transfer Jafet Cerda, who will add value. Stewart said, “After jumping in headfirst last season, without having a full offseason to prepare and schedule, I am excited to really implement my philosophy and culture after a full offseason and summer program. We are returning a ton of seniors, most of them with previous varsity experience. I am confident we are going to build on what we started to establish last season, and I think our record will reflect that.”

Coach: Nate Spriggs

Last season’s record: 5-11-4

Top returners: Andrew Calderon, sr., M; Ethan Koranda, sr., M; Landon Curry, jr.,: D; Seth Koranda, so., D

Key newcomers: Aldo Escobedo, so., F; Armani Davenport, so., M

Worth noting: While it was a down year by Minooka’s standards, there’s reason for optimism in 2025. Calderon and Koranda are both four-year starters and were All-Conference selections last year. Koranda was the goal scorer with nine last season and Calderon was the set-up man with nine assists. Springs said, “We return key starters, will add in talented newcomers, and hope to stay competitive against a challenging schedule. A solid backline should solidify our defense, and we will work to put pressure on our opponents on the offensive end by utilizing our team speed. Offensively, the key to our success will be our center-mids controlling the middle of the field. Team chemistry, senior leadership, and our players’ work ethic will hopefully lead to a successful season.”

Coach: Kevin Fitzgerald

Last season’s record: 18-3-3

Top returners: Marshall DeGraff, sr., GK; Leo Perez, jr., F; Jorge Mireles, sr., M; Austin Fuss, sr., D; Finn Lambert, jr., M

Key newcomers: Julian Herrera, jr., M; Theo Schoen, so, M

Worth noting: It was a fantastic year for the Wildcats last season and they return one of the best all-around players in the state in DeGraff. With 25 career shutouts, DeGraff is a two-time All-Region selection and was the conference MVP in 2024. The Bowling Green commit will lead a relatively experienced group. Fitzgerald said, “Coming off the best season in school history- conference champs, regional champs, BodyArmor champs, (we’re) going to have a target on our backs. But with the best goalkeeper in the state and returning talent in the midfield and forward lines, we should be good again. Hard to say, need to stay healthy and have some younger guys step up.”

Coach: Jacob Lysik

Last season’s record: 7-8-3

Top returners: Tristan Rosas, sr., D; Brayden Mooney, jr., M; Michael Parent, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Carlos Nuno, jr., D

Worth noting: Last year was a decline from 2023 for the Bengals, but there’s quality returning that should prove beneficial this season. Rosas was an All-Conference selection while Parent had 63 saves. Nuno actually played some varsity last year, but injuries prevented him from being fully unleashed, which Lysik thinks will change this year. Last year’s squad was exceptionally young after losing 19 seniors from the year before, but this year’s group will be far more seasoned. Lysik said, “We battled all year and stayed around .500 and I think we could have won some of those games to give us that push above .500. I hope we are a year older, wiser and ready to compete to make (some of) those losses/draws into wins. Our schedule is tough and our area is just as tough as everyone knows. I am hoping to come into every game with the mentality we instill in the boys everyday, compete and work.

Coach: Lukasz Majewski

Last season’s record: 8-10-5

Top returners: Eli Bell, jr., D; Jole Martinez, jr., M; Luis Sanchez, sr., M/F; Adam Tinsley, jr., F

Key newcomers: Kye MacPhail, jr., GK; Braylon Ruiz, jr., F; Iker Mota, fr., M; Emmett Walk, fr., M

Worth noting: Last year saw a decline from 2023 for the Tigers and unfortunately this year will see a lot of young faces all over the field. However, there’s also talent available. MacPhail is actually an experienced player, having spent last season focusing on his club team instead of playing for the school so his return will be welcome. Ruiz is a transfer from Louisiana who could provide a spark. Majewski said, “While the roster will feature a relatively young core, the team benefits from a strong contingent of returning players who logged significant minutes during the previous season. By fostering the right mindset, embracing a strong work ethic, and leveraging the quality and versatility of our players, we aim to mitigate our inexperience and translate our potential into consistent on-field success.”

Coach: Joshua Finn

Last season’s record: 1-17-1

Top returners: Aldo Tamayo, sr., GK; Xavier Martinez, sr., M; Manny Mejia, jr., M; Ben Ramirez, sr., M; Juan Romero, sr., D; Caden Pachowicz, jr., D

Key newcomers: RJ Sikora, sr., M; Angel Cepeda, sr., M/D

Worth noting: The Cougars would tell you themselves last year was a disappointment. The good news is, they’ve got a seasoned team returning, including Plainfield Classic All-Tournament team pick Mejia. Finn expressed excitement for Sikora and Cepeda as well as new assistant coach Frank Thompson. Entering his second season as the head coach, Finn said, “Our expectations...are to continue the growth and development of our program’s identity and culture. With my first season last year, I was grateful to have an amazing senior class to help set the foundation for what we want to create here at South. And now this year’s senior class is more than ready and have already shown their determination to continue to drive the program forward.”

Coach: Nick Cirrincione

Last season’s record: 17-5-4

Top returners: Saul Garcia, jr., GK; Diego Garcia, sr., F; Rodrigo Gonzalez, sr., D; Juan Camacho, so., D; Sebastian Cervantes, sr., M; Anthony Cuevas, sr., M

Key newcomers: Erik Rivas, fr., F; Eduardo Gomez, fr., M

Worth noting: Another year, another outstanding season for Romeoville. The Spartans are annual contenders for the conference title and this year will be no different as they return the bulk of their lineup. Garcia scored 20 goals last season and is back to lead the way. Rivas had an outstanding summer on the club circuit and should be ready to compete at the high school level. Cirrincione said the team is in three tournaments and should be competitive in the SPC

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Coach: Nick Trotter

Last season’s record: 13-3-2

Top returners: Julian Villalobos, jr., M

Worth noting: It was another banner year for Trotter and company, but the Raiders will have to overcome some key graduations. Villalobos is back, but three players who were Herald-News All-Area honorable mention or better have graduated.

Coach: Dave Brown

Last season’s record: 16-4

Top returners: Aidan Byrne, sr., M; Derrick Rafacz, sr., M/F; Connor Pate, sr., M/F; Chuck Stevens, sr., M

Key newcomers: Charlie Hrebic, jr., D; AJ Lambert, sr., D; Carter Krynski, sr., D/M; Quinn Lauer, so. M

Worth noting: After an exceptional season, Lincoln-Way Central should be in for another good one this year. Byrne, Rafacz and Pate were All-Conference selections last year, leading the Knights to a 7-1 conference record and sectional semifinals appearance. There will be spots to replace, but Brown expressed confidence in this group. Brown added, “(I’m) excited to see our team grow this year as the season progresses. We have a lot of inexperience at the varsity level mixed with several 2-3 year varsity players. As the team learns to gel, we think we will be (a) fun team to watch come playoff time.”

Coach: Matthew Ribbens

Last season’s record: 18-5-2

Top returners: Owen Bohren, jr., M; Mateo Espinosa, jr., M/D

Key newcomers: Tiag Hertsberg, sr., D; Shane Kerley, sr., GK; Talon Hedrick, sr., D; Sergio Avila, sr., M

Worth noting: From 9-10-1 in 2023 to 18-5-2 and the sectional finals in 2024. The Griffins were one of the most improved teams in the area last season thanks to a lot of experience. Unfortunately, most of that experience has since graduated and Lincoln-Way East must now grow up in a hurry. Liam Treacy and Kam Williams were first-team Herald-News All-Area picks last year and they’re gone now along with half a dozen other starters. The good news is Bohren had five goals and 10 assists last year despite being injured until September. Espinosa had five goals and seven assists so the cupboard isn’t totally bare. Ribbens said, “We have strong, smart, and physical players who have been itching for their shot at the varsity level. I expect us to bring a Regional title home and make a run for the Sectional Championship.”

Coach: Matt Laude

Last season’s record: 9-9-2

Top returners: Adrian Ontiveros, sr., D; Marcel Lepionka, sr., M; Jackson Hirschboeck, sr., M

Key newcomers: William Jirek, jr., M

Worth noting: Lincoln-Way West went 7-12 two years ago showing some improvement last year. They’ll have some shoes to fill, but Ontiveros is a two-year starter and there’s plenty of talent to build around. Laude said, “We’re looking to make our mark this year with a strong returning class from last season. We learned a lot as a younger team last year and look forward to having our senior leadership group take control of the group and show everyone what we can do.”

Coach: Chris Beal

Last season’s record: 17-5-1

Top returners: Jacob Hareza, sr., F; Kacper Sikon, sr., M; Sebastian Gryglak, sr., M

Key newcomers: Chris Huizar, jr., M; Vinny Swanson, jr., F; Jacob Milnis, jr., M

Worth noting: Lockport was one of the best teams in the state yet again last season, winning a sectional championship while also boasting the Herald-News Player of the Year, Ismael Gomez. Now, though, Gomez is gone and he took his 34 goals scored last season with him. Fret not Porter fans, Hareza scored 17 goals with 15 assists last year en route to All-Conference honors so a solid weapon remains. Sikon contributed nine goals and 10 assists while Gryglak chipped in five goals and eight assists. That’s all to say there’s reason to stay positive. Beal said, “Lockport is very optimistic about our upcoming season. We have the majority of our starting players back, mixed with some talented newcomers to the team. We have an excellent squad that can compete for honors.”

Chicago Catholic League

Coach: Mike Taylor

Last season’s record: 16-6-3

Top returners: Jovanny Gonzales, jr., M; Lucas Garcia, sr., D; Cameron Klene, jr., D; Luca Bullion, so., D; Xavier Herandez, so., M; Aldo Dominguez, so., F; JT Potocsnak, sr., F; Christen Hofferica, so., M; Gavin Parks, sr. F; Logan Walker, sr. D; James Lee, sr. F/M/D

Key newcomers: Luke Rost, sr. GK; Cayden Stacy, so., M; James Nagle, so., M; John Kobylarczyk, so., M

Worth noting: An outstanding year should be followed by yet another one this season for the Celtics. Gonzales, Garcia and Klene all earned All-Conference honors last season with Gonzales contributing 10 goals and 13 assists. Dominguez added 15 goals and eight assists as Providence finished first in the conference. Taylor noted that there will be some holes to fill, such as at keeper, but the team would be competitive enough that they should expect to win the conference once more.

South Suburban Conference

Coach: Rick Prangen

Last season’s record: 23-5-1

Top returners: Andrew Guzy, jr., F; Gabriel Zarycki, jr., M; Dylan Jaczak, sr., D; Adrian Lisowski, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Max Plewa, so., D

Worth noting: If the Herald-News did a Coach of the Year award, it’d be hard not to have chosen Prangen last year. After finishing below .500 in 2023, Lemont soared to 23 wins, making the state tournament for the first time in program history and finishing fourth. While the loss of two-time Herald-News All-Area selection Tyler Chrisman will be tough to navigate, Guzy is back after scoring 18 goals last year. Zarycki added five goals and seven assists while Lisowski had 15 shutouts in the net. Including Chrisman, Lemont graduated 10 seniors from last year’s group, so there will be some growing for this year’s squad, including an entirely new back four. Prangen said, “Much of the season will hinge upon the leadership and experience of returning varsity players. I fully anticipate a much bigger learning curve for this team compared to last year’s team. Hopefully we will be able to have a starting [lineup] and substitute rotation figured out by the mid-way point of the year.”

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coach: Steven McCleary

Last season’s record: 17-7-1

Top returners: Dane Noffsinger, sr., MF; Carter Nicholson, jr., GK; Aidan Kenney, sr., D

Worth noting: McCleary would’ve been a top contender with Prangen for that hypothetical Coach of the Year award we mentioned earlier. After going 5-13-1 two years back, the Coaclers were 17-7-1 last year, making the regional championship where they lost to Manteno. They’re also in good position for another strong year in 2025 as Noffsinger, Nicholson and Kenney were each All-Conference selections. Noffsinger scored 19 goals while contributing 11 assists last year and Nicholson had 122 saves in net. McCleary said, “We lost only one senior from last year’s team and are looking to be competitive. We have a great group of seniors with some solid juniors, many who have been up on varsity since freshman year. The boys have worked hard and are excited to get going.”

Coach: Andy Gleixner

Last season’s record: 11-11

Top returners: Jayden Bustos, sr., M; Dylan Maschmeyer, sr., D; Damian Andrade, jr., D; Mason Vasil, jr., F; Matt Kuban, so., M

Key newcomers: Tristan Randall, sr., F; Chris Ozee, jr., D; Tyler Compton, jr., M

Worth noting: Another team that showed tremendous improvement, the Comets went from five wins and 14 losses to .500 last year. Gleixner said it was one of the best seasons in 20 years for Reed-Custer, but he feels this year could be just as good. Vasil (13 goals, 13 assists), Kuban (nine goals, 14 assists) and Bustos (nine goals, five assists) are strong offensive pieces to build around while Andrade and Machmeyer should help plug the back line. Gleixner said, “We lost a lot of quality seniors last year, but have a deep number of returners with varsity experience that will help us continue our tradition of competing with our area and everyone in the strong ICE conference.”

Coach: Ryan Murray

Last season’s record: 5-15

Top returners: Nate Wehrmann, sr., M; Santino Petrizzi, jr., M/F; Tristan Drabik, jr., GK

Key newcomers: Patryk Krupa, fr., M; Carson Logan, fr., D

Worth noting: Last year was a step back for the Blue Devils, but what was a young and inexperienced roster last year will now be seasoned. Wehrmann scored nine goals from the midfielder position and was named All-Conference as well as the team’s Offensive MVP. Drabik finished first in the conference for saves and saves per game, was top 10 in 1A for saves and 19th in the state overall while making the All-Conference team. Petrizzi had nine goals and four assists last season and will be a leader once again. Murray anticipates Krupa starting from day one. Murray said, “This season is about taking what we built with our young team last year, and pushing for success this year. ...With talent all over the field, and determination to work for the betterment of the team, there has been a focus and intensity during training higher than any in my previous years coaching.

Interstate 8 Conference

Coach: David Valdivia

Last season’s record: 6-16-1

Top returners: Griffyn Cowell, sr., F/D; Dylan Cleek, sr., M; Omar Serna, sr., D; Xander Braun, jr., M; Grant Sparrow, jr., F; Noah Trejo, jr., M

Key newcomers: Sébastien Serna, so., M; August Valdivia, jr., M; Boose Haberkorn, jr., D; Gio Archer, sr., D; Grady Jensen, jr., GK

Worth noting: It was a rough year for Morris, but there are pieces back that should help Valdivia and company stage a rebound. Braun is a three-year starter and Sparrow had five goals last season. Jensen has been developing the past two years and should fill in nicely. Valdivia said, “We had a strong summer with plenty of camp and game experience. This year’s group is young, with a core made up mostly of juniors, but I believe we’ll surprise some talented teams. We’ve been focused on building a strong culture, and that foundation will pay off in the long run. Above all, we’re committed to playing as a true team.”