The Herald-News 2025 Girls Golf Preview Capsules

Following is a look at girls golf teams in The Herald-News coverage area.

COAL CITY

Head coach: Tim Gabehart

Key returner: Livia Sulzberger, jr.

Key newcomers: Emma Sinkular, fr.; Tori Harrington, fr.; Kayla Kowalski, so.; Abi Rose, so.; Joey Kline, so.; Khloe Anders, jr.

Worth noting: The Coalers won the Illinois Central Eight title and a regional championship last season, but graduated five of the top six golfers from that team. ... Sulzberger is also an accomplished gymnast. ... Coach Gabehart: “We have a very young team. This year’s team consists of nine freshmen, four sophomores, and two juniors. This year’s goal is to develop the incoming freshmen, make it fun, and watch them improve.”

DWIGHT

Head coach: Logan Murray

Key returners: Isabella Dinelli, sr.; Ella Payne, jr.; Isabella Rick, so.; Addyson Austin, so.; Emmalynn Anderson, so.; Sienna Burke, so.

Key newcomers: Shelby DeLong, so.; Brooklin Trainor, fr.

Worth noting: This is Murray’s first year as the Trojans’ head coach. ... Dinelli is a three-year varsity starter, has been named All-Tri-County Conference all three years and advanced to state as an individual last season.

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: James Grzetich

Key returners: Sophia Podmolik, sr,; Liiana Gomez, jr., Leah Duensing, so.

Key newcomers: Breanna Burke, so.; Grace Vanderhyden, so., Jillian Jock, fr.; Lizzy Lange, sr., Leah Seaborg, fr.

Worth noting: Podmolik, who qualified for the sectional as an individual, helped the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference title last season, shooting 78 at the league tournament and finishing third. Duensing recently won the Oak Brook Sub-Regional for Drive, Chip and Putt. She will compete in the Regional Qualifier at Whistling Straits, where the winner advances to Augusta and The Masters ... Coach Grzetich: “We lost four starters from our postseason roster from last year, but we do return Sophia Podmolik and Leah Duensing from that roster. The girls put in an incredible amount of work over the winter and the summer, so although we will be young in experience, we will look to stay in the top half of the SPC.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Bill Mondrella

Key returners: None

Key newcomer: Sarah Scott, fr.

Worth noting: Lemont has no seniors this year and only a couple of players with any varsity experience. ... Scott has had a lot of experience in IJCA/USGA tournaments. ... Coach Mondrella: “The young girls have worked hard over the summer, and I look forward to seeing how they step up at the varsity level. Our goal is to win conference and advance to sectionals as a team.”

Taylor Bush returns for Lincoln-Way Central after finishing 51st in Class 2A last year. (Scott Anderson)

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Bob Curran

Key returners: Taylor Bush, jr.; Kristin Kroll, sr.; Sophie DeVries, jr.; Grace Chandler, so.

Key newcomers: Ava Blum, fr,; Charlotte Majewski, fr.

Worth noting: Bush, Kroll and DeVries were all members of the Knights’ state qualifying team two seasons ago. Bush qualified for state as an individual last year, while Chandler started for the varsity last year as a freshman. ... Blum and Majewski each competed in the IESA state tournament last season. ... Coach Curran: “We are a young team with a lot of experience. I believe we can be very competitive this year in conference and regionals. How far we go will be determined by a group of hardworking, motivated young ladies, which is very encouraging to start the season.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Ryne Foster

Key returners: Sydney Pohlmann, sr.; Reilly Carlson, jr.

Key newcomers: Molly Hogan, jr.; Juliana Deboer, so.; Raegan Saysonkham, fr.

Worth noting: Pohlmann qualified for sectionals last season for the Warriors. ... This will be Foster’s first year as a varsity coach.

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Matt Major

Key returners: Rheagan Boucher, sr.; Alyssa Nenoff, sr.; Angelica Kwak, sr.; Natalie Mickelson, so.; Addy Hill, sr.

Key newcomers: None

Worth noting: The Porters finished 11th in the state last season in Class 2A, and return five of the six players from that team. ... Coach Major: “The girls’ goals this season are to work hard and to try and reach their own potential.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: Patrick Carter

Key returners: Grace Mangun, sr.; Laney Przybyla, sr.; Avery Selk, jr.

Key newcomers: Hallie DeFisher, jr.; Madison Lowell, jr.; Peyton Stukel, jr.

Worth noting: This is Carter’s first year as the Indians’ head coach. ... Coach Carter: “After losing several seniors from last year, this team is working to rebuild in order to compete for a regional title. It may be a tough row to plow, but these girls have grit. Besides the juniors listed above, there are several younger players ready to give them a challenge this year.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Josh Bloodgood

Key returners: Caray Curtis, sr.; Taylor Carroll, sr.; Riley Frieschlag, sr.; Sara Szostak, sr.; Sarah Rehman, sr.; Bethany Burke, jr.; Kylee Adelmann, so.

Key newcomers: Alina Martinez, jr.; Natalia Pfeffer, jr.; Lexi Connor, so.; Kenzie Listermann, so.; Aspen Wiggins, fr.

Worth noting: Curtis is a four-year varsity golfer for the Wildcats, while Carroll promises to be a constant presence in the lineup. Frieschlag and Rehman are three-sport athletes. ... Coach Bloodgood: “We lowered our team scores by over 15 strokes last year. We hope to do the same again this year, and the girls believe they can accomplish that.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Erin Janozik

Key returners: Taylor Miller, so.; Kendall Battle, jr.; Hope Trosclair, jr.; Hailey Cudal, jr.

Key newcomers: None

Worth noting: The Bengals won the Joliet Township Invitational last season, and Miller, the 2024 Herald-News Golfer of the Year, led them with a round of 68. They also advanced to the sectional as a team... Coach Janozik: “We hope to win the Southwest Prairie Conference this year. We technically tied for first last year, but point values awarded on the day of the tournament made us lose the top spot. We hope to advance to Sectionals as a team again, and ultimately, we want to make it to the State finals as a team.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Matt Meindl

Key returners: Kiley Sanborn, jr.; Annie Halverson, jr.; Brooklynn Griffith, sr.; Mia Harmon, sr.; Sophie Maletich, sr.

Key newcomer: Alesia Haynes, so.

Worth noting: The Tigers finished ninth in the state in Class 2A last season, were fourth in the 20-team Plainfield North Invitational and seventh at the 22-team Joliet Invitational. ... Griffith is committed to Milwaukee School of Engineering for softball. ... Coach Meindl: “Our goals for the season are to win a conference championship, and advance back down to state as a team again.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Caroline Butler

Key returners: Hayden Justis, sr.; Darcey O’Sullivan, sr.

Key newcomer: Grace Brown, fr.

Worth noting: Justis’ best nine-hole round for the Cougars last season was 39, while O’Sullivan’s was 44. ... Coach Butler: “We’d like to tighten our short game and expand rules knowledge. We also want to build upon our team sportsmanship by having the more experienced players encourage and help the newer ones.”

PROVIDENCE

Head coach: Jim Barker

Key returners: Tara Bresnahan, jr.; Karly Krutchen, sr.; Bree Johnson, jr.

Key newcomers: Katie Flynn, jr.; Lily Hartman, fr.; Anna Moss, fr.

Worth noting: The Celtics lost sectional qualifier and team captain Marisol Kasper from last year’s team. Krutchen will be the captain this season. Coach Barker: “Goals for the team in 2025 will be a Top 7 finish at the Midlothian Challenge, hosted by Providence, a Top 3 finish in the Celtic Swing - Silver Division, Girls Catholic Athletic Conference top 7 finish and advancing to Sectionals as a team.”

REED-CUSTER

Head coach: Ryan Marketti

Key returners: Katie Lantka, jr.; Harlie Liebermann, jr.

Key newcomers: None

Worth noting: Lantka qualified for sectionals as an individual last season for the Comets. She and Liebermann are the only two girls on the team. ... Coach Marketti: “Katie’s goals this year are to be all-conference and a sectional qualifier, improve her short game and have a lower average than last year. Harlie’s goals are to improve driving and putting and qualify for sectionals.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Matt Joerger

Key returners: Anna Klimek, sr,; Whitney Amaro, sr.; Kendall Shelton, jr.; Samantha De La Torre, jr.

Key newcomers: Sydney Wheeler, fr.; Aliza Mannan, fr.

Worth noting: Klimek and Amaro will provide senior leadership for the Spartans. ... Coach Joerger: “We want to continue to grow girls golf in our community, be competitive in all of our matches and qualify at least one girl for Sectionals.”

SENECA

Head coach: Bryan Erickson

Key returners: Piper Stenzel, jr.; Camryn Stecken, sr.; Vivienne Cronkrite, jr.; Brooklyn Szafranski, sr.; Haiden Lavarier, jr.

Key newcomers: Jessa Echeverria, jr.; Ella Fosen, jr.; Aubree Barr, jr.; Josie Mitchell, so.; Alivia Mann, so.; Bailey Kruger, so.; Emberlyn Paquette, fr.

Worth noting: Stenzel is a two-time state qualifier for the Fighting Irish and was an All-Tri-County Conference selection last season. Stecken was also named All-Conference. ... Mitchell, Mann and Paquette will battle for the 5 and 6 spots on the varsity team. ... Coach Erickson: “We are coming off a 15-1 season last year and are 30-1 in the last two years. We are looking for a third straight Tri-County Conference championship, a fifth straight sectional appearance, and qualifying for state as a team.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Mike Wilson

Key returners: Meghan Fisher, sr.; Grace Jones, sr.; Abigail Harding, sr.; Sally Clifford, jr.; Morgan Farrell, jr.; Gracie Wilkins, jr.

Key newcomer: Lailah Ullrich, fr.

Worth noting: Jones, Clifford and Wilkins all competed in the Class 1A Dwight Regional for the Wildcats last season. ... Coach Wilson: “I am looking forward to the golf season. I have seen good improvement from all of the players. As the season progresses, we hope to continue to improve, enjoy the game, and be competitive along the way.”