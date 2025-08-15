Five boys golfers to watch for the 2025 season

Boys golf season is here, and there are plenty of teams to watch. Golf is a sport of individuals, however, and there are plenty of those to keep an eye on. Here are five golfers from the area to look out for in 2025.

1. Joey Scott, sr., Lemont

Lemont's Joey Scott

Scott is perhaps the top returning golfer in the area this season and one of the best in the state. He finished in seventh place at the 2A state tournament last year as an individual and helped Lemont to a bronze trophy at sectionals. Lemont was eighth as a team at state. He’ll be receiving guidance from new coach Justin Weidler, but with the career he’s had so far, look for him to put up another massive season.

2. Alex Hartman, sr., Providence Catholic

Providence’s Alex Hartman follows his shot off the 6th hole in the Providence Catholic Invitational at the Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

John Platt has been coaching golf for 24 years. When he says a golfer is special, he knows what he’s talking about. Special is how Platt described Hartman, who now enters his final season with the Celtics. Hartman is the No. 1 golfer on the team and qualified for state last year, where he finished in the top 40. The Celtics made it to sectionals and missed qualifying for state by two shots. With Hartman in the lead, they should be in position to make the cut as a team this year.

3. Zachary Skrzypiec, sr., Lockport

Zachary Skrzypiec of Lockport. (Courtesy of Matt Eber )

Coach Matt Eber said himself that 2024 was disappointing by Lockport standards. Those standards are pretty high as the Porters still won the Southwest Suburban Conference for the fourth straight season. It was the first time in six years they failed to qualify for state, however, and they’ll be looking to change that this season. Skrzypiec will play a massive role in making that happen. He was the only Porter to qualify for state as an individual and will be counted on as a senior to lead the way once more. Eber has high hopes for this year’s team, and Skrzypiec will be one of the biggest keys to all of it.

Connor Kelch of Lincoln-Way Central. (Courtesy of Bob Ward )

The Knights have a pair of experienced and talented golfers in juniors Kelch and Brody Wall. Both have been on the team since their freshman seasons, both were All-Conference selections last year and both qualified for sectionals. Only Kelch made the cut for state, however, and while both will be worth keeping an eye on this season, that earns Kelch the mention. The Knights won the Southwest Suburban Conference Preview tournament last season and finished third in the conference tournament thanks in large part to Kelch. He’ll be worth monitoring this year for his season and for the Knights’ team effort.

5. Sam Espinosa, so., Plainfield North

Sam Espinosa of Plainfield North. (Courtesy of Plainfield North )

The loss of Casey Sanborn to graduation is significant for Plainfield North, but Espinosa’s presence should soften the blow. He was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference Selection last year as Plainfield North won the conference for the fifth time in eight seasons, finished second at regionals and qualified for sectionals for the seventh consecutive season. Junior Evan Lee was an All-Conference pick last year, as well, and will be counted on to help lead the way, too. What Espinosa accomplished as a freshman, however, makes him one to watch for sure.