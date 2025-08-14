Burning candle source of Joliet house fire

A Joliet Fire Department truck seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A burning candle left unattended was the cause of a residential fire in Joliet on Wednesday, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

The fire department said it responded to the 0-10 block of Union Street for a report of a structure fire at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday.

The first units arrived within four minutes of the call and upon investigation crews found fire in a second-floor bedroom, according to the fire department.

Residents were alerted by their smoke detectors and left the house.

Responding crews were able to extinguish the fire and control the damage to the second floor, according to the fire department. The scene was declared under control at 2:20 p.m.

The house suffered smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries or fatalities to civilians and no injuries or fatalities to firefighters, according to the fire department.

Fire crews from Station 1, 3, 4, and 6 were on scene.

The fire department is reminding residents to take precautions with candles and issued these safety tips: