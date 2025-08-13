Joliet homes, vehicle damaged by gunfire

Two homes and an unoccupied vehicle in Joliet were damaged by gunfire.

At 11:32 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Mississippi Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers discovered two homes and an unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire, English said.

The two homes were occupied at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported, English said.

Officers searched the area and found spent shell casings, he said.

Anyone with videos or information related to the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they want to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.