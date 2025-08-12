Crash Champions auto shop in Lockport seeks city approval to relocate

Crash Champions auto body repair shop at 840 N. State St. in Lockport seen on Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Crash Champions auto body shop to looking to relocate from its current facility on State Street to a larger property on 9th Street in Lockport.

During the City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, Lockport officials discussed the proposal by the auto body shop to build on a new location just north of the intersection of 9th Street and Thornton Avenue in the Lockport Center development.

The new facility would be significantly larger than the auto body chain’s current Lockport location, which is located at 840 N. State St. The proposal calls for a new 20,000-square-foot facility on a 2.78-acre property, which would include an outdoor storage area for vehicles.

The company said it has outgrown its current space, which sits on about a half-acre of land and includes a facility built in the 1960s.

The new location would be designed similarly to Crash Champions locations in Mokena and New Lenox and would employ between 20 and 25 people.

The owners also estimate that the expanded space would increase its revenue to between $6 million and $10 million per year, with sales tax revenue for auto parts going to the city.

While zoning for land would not need to be changed for the plan to move forward, the annexation agreement for the property would need to be revised, and approval of a special-use permit would be required.

The plan was unanimously recommended by the Lockport Planning and Zoning Committee on June 10 at its regular meeting, despite concerns from nearby residents about potential noise and odors from the facility, as well as the possibility of damaged vehicles being visible outside the shop.

Lockport Center development is adjacent to a residential neighborhood.

Crash Champions noted that the vehicle storage area would be fenced to obscure vehicles; however, it would be possible for customers to leave vehicles in the main parking lot after hours.

The Committee of the Whole voted to advance the plan to the regular City Council meeting on Aug. 20, where further discussion will be held before a final vote on the concept plan.