Lockport police searching for missing woman

22-year-old Maggie Sharpe was reported missing from a Trinity Services home in Lockport on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The Lockport Police have requested assistance from anyone with information about her possible whereabouts. (Photo Provided by the Lockport Police Department)

The Lockport police have requested the public’s help as they work to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Maggie Sharpe is a resident at the Trinity Services home in the 2000 block of South State Street in Lockport and was last seen in the garage of the home on the night of July 31, police said.

Trinity Services provides services and support to men, women and children with developmental disabilities.

Sharpe is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is also noted to have an intellectual disability, giving her the mental capacity of a pre-teen, according to a news release from Lockport Police Department.

She was last seen at 8:05 p.m. at the Trinity Services home wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and black shoes.

Lockport police said that Sharpe has been reported missing in the past and was previously located at a hotel in Shorewood, although police have contacted the hotel and the people she was located with on that occasion and have not been able to locate her.

The Lockport Police Department asks anyone with information regarding Maggie Sharpe’s whereabouts to call the non-emergency line at 815-838-2131 any time or the Investigations Division Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 815-838-2132.