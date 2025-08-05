Joliet to partner with Pace on VanGo program

A Pace VanGo van is seen parked at the Pace Heritage Division garage in Plainfield in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet plans to make Gateway Center parking spaces available for the Pace VanGo program.

VanGo provides vehicles at bus stations that allow public transit riders to travel the extra distance to get to work after taking the bus to a depot.

The City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement with Pace that would make space available at the Gateway Center for the VanGo program.

The Gateway Center downtown is the hub for public transit in Joliet and includes a Pace bus station.

“Supporting public transportation options like the VanGo program is essential to enhancing regional mobility and improving access for Joliet residents,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in a city news release on the VanGo program.