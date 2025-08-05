Joliet paramedics to make house calls for Will Co. health center patients

Joliet Fire Department paramedics seen during an emergency drill in March in this file photo. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet paramedics would make house calls to check on the well being of patients being treated by the Will County Community Health Center, according to a proposed arrangement.

The City Council votes Tuesday on an agreement with the county to make the expanded paramedic services available for Joliet residents.

“The program embeds a community paramedic directly into the patient care process at the clinic, providing at-home follow-up visits for individuals with chronic health conditions that are frequently linked to hospital readmissions,” according to a city news release on the program.

The program provides access to support services at no cost to the patients and potentially averting “unnecessary hospital visits,” according to the release.

The Will County Community Health Center is located at 1106 Neal Ave. in Joliet. (Photo provided)

The agreement with the county would extend services paramedics are providing already in conjunction with Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sliver Cross Hospital, City Manager Beth Beatty said at a council workshop meeting on Monday.

“They’ve had success already,” Beatty told the council.

Patient conditions likely to be covered by the program include congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, post-surgical recovery, and mental health challenges, according to the release.

“Our goal is to improve outcomes for residents by bringing care directly into the community,” Joliet Fire Department Chief Jeff Carey said in the release. “This program reflects our department’s commitment to proactive, patient-centered service.”

Paramedics will work with clinic staff to provide follow-up care that could include checking vital signs, ensuring that patients are keeping medical appointments, verifying medications, and assessing the safety of the home environment, according to the release.

Patients also would be connected with resources for food, transportation and housing assistance.

“This partnership is about meeting people where they are,” Stacy Baumgartner, chief executive officer of the Will County Community Health Center, said in the release. “Together with the Joliet Fire Department, we’re building a safety net that extends well beyond the hospital walls.”