Fire crews battle rapidly spreading porch fire Sunday in Joliet

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a fire about 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, in the 1700 block of Great Falls Drive. No injuries were reported. (Photo provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a porch fire Sunday evening in the 1700 bock of Great Falls Drive.

The JFD responded to the two-story home at 5 p.m. Sunday within three minutes of receiving the emergency call, according to a fire department news release.

The responding crew said they were met with “heavy fire and smoke” coming from the back of the building.

The fire reportedly spread from the porch, inside the structure into the attic.

Crews from stations 6,7,8,9, and 10 responded to the scene, came at the fire from the the interior of the second floor and were able to extinguish the flames within 90 minutes, according to the release. However, the structure sustained “heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.”

One occupant reportedly was asleep inside the structure at the time of the fire and was alerted to the problem by a neighbor banging on the front door. They were then able to exit the building safely.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.