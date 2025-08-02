Rehab/physical therapy facility opens in New Lenox

The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to welcome IvyRehab & Physical Therapy into the community .
The facility is located at 806 W. Laraway Road, New Lenox.
“IvyRehab is a rapidly growing network of physical and occupational therapy clinics dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster,” according to the IvyRehab website.
For more information, call 779-456-4094 or visit ivyrehab.com.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.