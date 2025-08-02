Rehab/physical therapy facility opens in New Lenox

A sign for the Village of New Lenox seen on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to welcome IvyRehab & Physical Therapy into the community .

The facility is located at 806 W. Laraway Road, New Lenox.

“IvyRehab is a rapidly growing network of physical and occupational therapy clinics dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster,” according to the IvyRehab website.

For more information, call 779-456-4094 or visit ivyrehab.com.