Joliet murderer with 3 domestic battery cases was released on cash bond prior to conviction

A sign for the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act could have kept a man in jail and potentially prevented the escalation that led to a Joliet woman’s murder, according to an advocate for domestic violence victims.

On July 28, a Will County jury found Willie Banks, 48, guilty of the 2023 first-degree murder of Alicia Cole, 40, of Joliet. Banks broke into her residence on Dec. 13, 2023, and shot her multiple times with a gun, according to prosecutors.

By the time Banks was charged with Cole’s murder, he was out on bond and facing almost 20 charges across three Will County cases that named Cole as the victim.

Cole’s murder has “reignited urgent conversations” around pretrial detention and domestic violence intervention in Illinois, said Amanda Pyron, chief executive officer of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence.

The organization was among a coalition of 426 organizations and people who expressed their support for cashless bail before the Illinois Supreme Court, according to a March 12, 2023, article from WBEZ Chicago.

Pyron said the Pretrial Fairness Act – the provision of the SAFE-T Act eliminating cash bail – allows judges to detain people during the pretrial phase of their case if “they pose a threat to public safety, including ordering detention in cases of domestic violence.”

“Under this framework, someone with Banks’ record could have been held without bail after earlier offenses, potentially preventing the escalation that led to Cole’s murder,” Pyron said.

The Herald-News contacted Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office to ask if Glasgow believes the SAFE-T Act would’ve been more effective in keeping Banks in jail and away from Cole.

A representative of Glasgow’s office said they have “no comment at this time” until after Banks’ sentencing on Oct. 7.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow joined numerous prosecutors in Illinois in lawsuits that oppose the implementation of cashless bail under the SAFE-T Act. The Illinois Supreme Court upheld cashless bail on July 18, 2023. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Glasgow and numerous other prosecutors in Illinois opposed cashless bail in lawsuits that led to an appeal before the Illinois Supreme Court. Glasgow’s lawsuit argued that cashless bail would cripple his ability to prosecute cases.

Cashless bail was upheld on July 18, 2023, by the Illinois Supreme Court. The law went into effect on Sept. 18, 2023.

By that point, Banks had already spent a few months in and out of Will County jail in cases where he was charged with battering Cole.

In one of those cases, Banks was charged with pushing a firearm to her forehead, according to court records.

Cole had petitioned for protective orders against Banks in 2022 and 2023, alleging he physically harmed her, according to court records.

“Willie [paid] bond, and he is out of jail. I am really worried [and scared] that Willie is out. I’m asking for Willie to stay away from me. Willie has criminal history. Willie has firearms,” Cole’s 2023 petition said.

Willie Banks, 48, of South Chicago Heights, was convicted of the 2023 murder of Alicia Cole, 40, who was named as a victim in three domestic battery cases filed against Banks before he was charged with Cole's murder. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Banks was required to post between $1,000 to $5,000 for his jail releases in his Will County cases, court records show. He was also required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

At one point, Banks was required to pay $10,000 for his jail release in his third domestic battery case, court records show. Banks’ attorneys persuaded a judge to reduce that amount to $5,000.

Pyron said Banks’ case is a “powerful example of the critical failure our community identified.”

“Bail can allow dangerous individuals to walk free simply because they can afford it. The Pretrial Fairness Act has shifted the focus toward risk assessment rather than financial means – a change that should save lives,” Pyron said.