Will County forest preserves featuring Friday food trucks and tea with hummingbirds

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Aug. 4. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

How to Camp and Cook the Leave No Trace Way: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township. Learn campsite cooking and low-impact camping techniques from Leave No Trace instructors. Topics include outdoor cooking tips, food storage, waste management and cleanup. Make a night of it and reserve a campsite for the evening. The Goodenow Grove campground offers primitive camping, including accessible camp sites. Ages 12 or older; $5/person. Registration required by Sunday, Aug. 3: 708-946-2216.

Fun & Food Trucks: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Grab a bite from Lil’ Deb’s or Life’s A Slice paired with a beverage from Hickory Creek Brewing. Enjoy live music by Alex Hoffer, lawn games, a bounce house, Leave No Trace activities, giveaways and free Crumbl cookies. The 2025 Fun & Food Trucks series is sponsored by Old National Bank. All ages; free.

Next Level Fishing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Learn advanced fishing techniques including lure selection and rig setups for bass and catfish. All supplies provided; bring your own gear if desired. Ages 10 or older; $5/person. Registration required by Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 9, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. See nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and possibly bald eagles. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions. All ages; free.

Hummingbird Tea Party: 10-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Learn about ruby-throated hummingbirds and their migration while enjoying tea and light snacks. All ages; free. Registration required by Thursday, Aug. 7.

Nature Journaling for Adults at Isle a la Cache: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 9, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Enjoy a guided outdoor journaling experience that includes creative exercises and a short hike. Journals and mats provided. Ages 18 or older; free. Registration required by Thursday, Aug. 7.

Nature Journaling for Families at Isle a la Cache: 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Families can explore nature through journaling and guided outdoor activities. Journals and mats provided. Ages 8 or older; free. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult. Registration required by Thursday, Aug. 7.

Midnight Madness: 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 9, Monee Reservoir, Monee. Stay out late for nighttime fishing and s’mores. Shoreline is accessible; parking lot is well lit. Bring a flashlight and bug spray. All ages; free.

Coffee at the Confluence: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon. Enjoy bird-friendly coffee and seated birdwatching at the meeting of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers. Bring a mug and chair; benches available. All ages; free. Registration required by Saturday, Aug. 9.