Joliet’s First Secure Bank celebrates 7 years in communituy

On June 21, First Secure Community Bank of Joliet welcomed hundreds of customers to celebrate the bank’s seventh year of serving the Joliet community. (Photo provided by First Secure Community Bank of Joliet)

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet recently celebrated its seventh year of serving the Joliet community.

A party we held at the bank on Essington Road on June 21. The day included a big top tent, family-friendly activities and entertainment, complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs, music, a bounce house and face painting, according to a news release from First Secure Community Bank.

Attendees also could enter a drawing to win one of five American Eagle 1-ounce silver coins, with winners announced every 30 minutes starting at noon, according to the release.

Jay Bergman, chairman of the board of First Secure Community Bank, expressed appreciation for the hundreds of people who attended, according to the release.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from the Joliet community over the past seven years,” Bergman said in the release. “This anniversary party was our way of saying thank you to our valued customers. We are proud to be ‘not just your bank, but your neighbor,’ and we look forward to many more years of serving this wonderful community.”

First Secure Community Bank is located at 2398 Essington Road, Joliet.

For more information, call 815-230-8000 or visit 1stsecurebank.com.