Register now for ‘Marching into Mondays’ at Workforce Center of Will County

Register now for the African American Business Association’s next “Marching into Mondays” event on July 28.
The free event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Workforce Center of Will County, located at 2400 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet.
Attendees will learn how to qualify for workforce funding and network with ABBA members
The “Marching into Monday” events offer “a valuable opportunity for business owners to gain insights from fellow entrepreneurs and guest motivational speakers,” according to the ABBBA website. “It serves as a platform for networking, where participants can bring colleagues or friends to connect and exchange ideas.“
To register, visit zeffy.com.
For more information, visit aabaconnect.org and will.works.
