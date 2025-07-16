Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force recovers $615,000 in stolen dog food and treats

The discovery of the stolen property by the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force followed a multi-agency investigation that began with the theft of two semi-trailers from a Joliet warehouse. (Capitol News Illinois)

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force recovered approximately $750,000 worth of stolen property – including $615,000 in dog food and dog treats – at a business in Gurnee.

The discovery of the property followed a multi-agency investigation that began with the theft of two semi-trailers from a Joliet warehouse.

The Joliet Police Department responded to reports of two stolen semi-trailers from a facility located in the 4100 block of Rock Creek Boulevard on June 30, according to a news release from the task force.

It was later discovered that both trailers had been loaded with pallets of dog food and treats, collectively valued at $615,000, according to the release. Although the trailers were recovered after being abandoned, their contents had been removed, according to the release.

The task force got a search warrant for Dan’s Deals Liquidation Store, located at 3545 Grand Ave, in Gurnee, and searched the premises on July 13, according to the release.

More than 95% of the stolen dog food and treats was recovered and additional stolen property was also discovered and turned over to the respective agencies handling those investigations, according to the release.

Agents also recovered in the parking lot a stolen semi-trailer containing stolen cargo from a separate theft reported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office earlier that same day, according to the release.

The entirety of the stolen property has an estimated retail value of $750,000. The case remains an ongoing investigation, with further recoveries anticipated and arrests still pending, according to the release.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force thanked the Joliet Police Department, Gurnee Police Department, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Travelers Insurance Special Investigations Group for their collaboration and assistance in this case.

Anyone with information related to these thefts is encouraged to contact TCAT at 815-724-4677 or tcat@joliet.gov.