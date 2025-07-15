Shorewood distribution center laying off 150 employees

The Shorewood distribution center for IG Design Group Americas, Inc. located at at 21350 SW Frontage Road, in Shorewood, is seen on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Denise Unland)

The Shorewood distribution center for IG Design Group Americas, Inc. will lay off 150 employees on Aug. 26, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce’s June WARN report.

WARN is the acronym for Notices of Layoffs and Closures.

Under the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, “employers must notify the state when they plan to lay off workers,” according to the Illinois Department of Commerce.

On July 3, IG Design Group Americas, Inc. and its domestic subsidiaries announced a voluntary filing for chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas “to facilitate a court-supervised marketing and sale process pursuant to section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code,” according to a news release from IG Design Group Americas, Inc.

IG Design Group Americas, Inc. is “a design, manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution company of branded and private label consumer products,” according to the release.

The Shorewood location at 21350 SW Frontage Road, makes paper bags and coated and treated paper and will be closing, according to the WARN report.

IG Design Group Americas, Inc.’s roots began in 1903 with the founding of the HY-SIL Manufacturing company in Boston, Massachusetts. HY-SIL sold the company to IG Design Group Americas, Inc. in 1989.

