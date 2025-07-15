Lincoln-Way Central’s Luke Mensik, Joliet West alum Jimmy Anderson both taken in MLB Draft

It’s entirely possible – and maybe even likely – that Luke Mensik and Jimmy Anderson won’t be playing professionally next year. However, they both now have the option.

Mensik, a recent graduate of Lincoln-Way Central, and Anderson, a Joliet West alum, were both taken in the latter portions of the MLB Draft on Monday. It is possible both will forgo the professional ranks and continue their college careers.

Mensik, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound pitcher, was selected in the 17th round by the San Francisco Giants. He was the 506th overall pick. Mensik put up phenomenal numbers on the mound for Lincoln-Way Central last season, finishing with an ERA of 0.76 and a 3.75/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 innings of work.

Lincoln-Way Central's Luke Mensik (18) catches a pop-up against Yorkville during a 2024 contest. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Mensik, a 2025 Herald-News All-Area first-team selection, is committed to play college baseball for Xavier. The Musketeers are coming off a 32-27 season and made the NCAA Tournament two years ago. Luke’s brother Landon just completed his first season with Xavier, playing in 32 games with 16 starts, slashing .194/.322/.319 with nine RBIs and two home runs.

An opportunity to play with his brother again, plus potential NIL deals compared to the value of a 17th-round contract, could mean Mensik is likely to head to Cincinnati.

Anderson spent this past year at Heartland Community College in Springfield after graduating from Joliet West in 2024. He was the Southwest Prairie Conference Offensive Player of the Year, all-state and Herald-News All-Area his senior year and a four-time all-conference player.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound shortstop took the JUCO route out of college and continued his dominance in Year 1. He slashed .439/.520/.706 as a freshman with 10 HRs, 63 RBIs, 58 runs and 14 steals in 52 games, all starts. He also showed outstanding plate discipline, drawing 31 walks while striking out just 12 times.

With a season like that, it makes sense the Baltimore Orioles selected Anderson in the 19th round with the 574th overall pick. It’s the second year in a row the Orioles have drafted a local player after they selected Minooka’s Nate George with the 489th pick in the 16th round last year.

George ended up going pro, but Anderson will have the option of signing with the O’s, switching to an NCAA university or staying put.

Mensik and Anderson gave the Herald-News area four selections in this year’s MLB Draft. Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg was drafted earlier in the day by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round, while Morris’ Jack Wheeler was a sixth-round pick by the Texas Rangers.