Joliet Slammers and Pabst beer plan world-record hot dog drop

The Joliet Slammers and Pabst Light are uniting in an attempt to set a world record for most hot dogs dropped by helicopter in one hour.

The record-setting promotion will be at the July 22 game in Joliet.

“The Slammers will be dropping 2,600 packaged hot dogs for fans to enjoy in between one of the game’s inning breaks,” the Slammers announced in a news release Friday.

The Joliet Slammers are partnering with Pabst Light to attempt the world record for most hot dogs dropped by helicopter in one hour to celebrate the brand’s newest beer release Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Provided by Joliet Slammers)

The team is offering tickets for the game at a special price of $2.60 for any lawn or infield reserved seat, according to the release.

“Starting today, fans can get their $2.60 tickets for any lawn or infield reserved seat for the night when using the promo code WIENER26 online at jolietslammers.com or at the Slammers box office,” according to the release.

The ticket special runs until 11:59 p.m. July 21.

The game the following day starts at 6:35 p.m. The Slammers play the Gateway Grizzlies.

Cans of Pabst Light beer will be sold for $2 at the game to celebrate the recent release of the product.

“We’ve done a lot of wild promotions at the ballpark, but dropping 2,600 hot dogs from a helicopter for fans to eat to attempt a world record? That’s a new one, even for us,” Night Train Veeck, Slammers executive vice president and part owner, said in the release.

“There really isn’t a better trio than beer, hot dogs and baseball,” Pabst brand manager Hunter Cox said in the release.