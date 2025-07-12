Home-based business in Shorewood baking up traditional bagels

Blue Heron Bagels is a home kitchen, cottage food business in Shorewood that crafts gourmet sourdough bagels by hand each week. (Photo provided by Blue Heron Bagels)

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting this week for Blue Heron Bagels.

The ribbon cutting took place Thursday at the Chamber office, located at 24109 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield.

Blue Heron Bagels is a home kitchen and cottage food business in Shorewood that crafts gourmet sourdough bagels by hand each week.

“Bagels are cooked by boiling and then baking, creating the signature taste, texture and leathery crust,” according to Blue Heron Bagels.

Owner Kim Wisenhunt said the business began when a friend gave her a sourdough kit. Wisenhunt said she had no previous culinary training.

Kim Wisenhunt is the owner of Blue Heron Bagels, a Shorewood-based, home kitchen, cottage food business that also gives back to the community. (Photo provided by Blue Heron Bagels)

“It’s me and my bagels and a hyper fixation on trying to cook a good bagel and trying to respect its tradition,” Wisenhunt said.

Wisenhunt said Blue Heron Bagels is also “my way to give back to the community.”

“We donate a lot of the proceeds every month,” Wisenhunt said.

For more information and to order bagels online, visit hotplate.com/blueheronbagels and blueheronbagels.shop.