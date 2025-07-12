Home-based business in Shorewood baking up traditional bagels

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting this week for Blue Heron Bagels.
The ribbon cutting took place Thursday at the Chamber office, located at 24109 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield.
Blue Heron Bagels is a home kitchen and cottage food business in Shorewood that crafts gourmet sourdough bagels by hand each week.
“Bagels are cooked by boiling and then baking, creating the signature taste, texture and leathery crust,” according to Blue Heron Bagels.
Owner Kim Wisenhunt said the business began when a friend gave her a sourdough kit. Wisenhunt said she had no previous culinary training.
“It’s me and my bagels and a hyper fixation on trying to cook a good bagel and trying to respect its tradition,” Wisenhunt said.
Wisenhunt said Blue Heron Bagels is also “my way to give back to the community.”
“We donate a lot of the proceeds every month,” Wisenhunt said.
For more information and to order bagels online, visit hotplate.com/blueheronbagels and blueheronbagels.shop.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.