Prosecutors say Joliet robbery victim struck multiple times with handguns

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A victim of a robbery in Joliet reported several people struck him with handguns and stole his bag containing $300 and a vial of ashes from a “deceased loved one,” according to prosecutors.

Jimmy Myers, 19, of Romeoville, has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery following a Joliet Police Department investigation of the incident.

On Monday, officers responded to the 800 block of Richmond Street regarding a robbery, according to a court filing from Will County prosecutors.

During a marijuana transaction, the victim of a robbery told officers he was struck by a person armed with a handgun, prosecutors said.

The person had showed up to the transaction in a vehicle and two more people from the vehicle joined the attack, prosecutors said.

A separate vehicle pulled up and four more people exited and joined the attack on the victim, prosecutors said.

“[The victim] stated he was struck by several handguns,” prosecutors said.

The people who were attacking him took a “cross body bag” that contained $300 and the vial of ashes, prosecutors said.

The victim appeared to have been struck several times on his body and head but he declined medical treatment, prosecutors said.

During the investigation of the incident, officers searched for the two vehicles and found one of them at a Joliet gas station, prosecutors said.

Two occupants of the vehicle and two other people who were nearby were detained, according to prosecutors.

One of them was Myers, prosecutors said.

Officers recovered from the trunk of the vehicle a .40-caliber bullet and a package with 18 baggies of marijuana, prosecutors said.