Libraries in Will, Grundy counties getting over $475,000 in grants

Visitors are greeted by a wide selection of books at White Oak Library District in Crest Hill on Thursday, Jan 23, 2025. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County — The office of State Senator Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, announced that libraries in the 43rd District will receive over $475,000 in grants through the Secretary of State’s Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grant program.

“Our public libraries are an integral part of our community─ connecting residents to critical services, resources and opportunities,” said Ventura. “We need to continue to support their ability to serve the needs of our community through their programs, facilities and staff as it improves the lives of residents.”

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet (Photo provided by State Senator Rachel Ventura)

The Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants are awarded annually and assist public libraries in providing services to nearly 12 million patrons statewide.

Grants can be used for resources and services, such as books and multilingual materials, online resources and internet access, personnel, and public programming such as summer reading programs.

Due to Ventura’s efforts four library district’s in the Joliet area will receive a total of $476,443.

According to Ventura’s press release, the Fountaindale Public Library District in Bolingbrook will receive $98,897, the Joliet Public Library will receive $221,784, the Three Rivers Public Library District – which serves Channahon and Minooka – will receive $42,408, and the White Oak Library District – which has branches in Lockport, Crest Hill, and Romeoville will receive $113,354.

“I am grateful for the continued investment into our public libraries, and I look forward to the positive impact these grants will have on our communities,” said Ventura.