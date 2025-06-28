Illinois Retails Merchants Association spotlights 2 Will County businesses

Michele Arana-Bianchi stands in her shop Internode Greenery and Home in Downtown Joliet on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Retails Merchants Association recently showcased two Will County businesses in its “Retail Stories” portion of its website.

Internode Greenery & Home in Joliet and the Fit Foundation in Crest Hill, were part of a series of four-minute videos the association shot onsite.

The goal of the “We Are Retail” campaign is “showcasing the retailers who power the Illinois retail industry” through videos, photos, and blogs, according to the website.

Michele Arana opened Internode Greenery and Home in March 2023 at 81 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

Internode Greenery and Home sells plants and provides interior plans for bringing greenery into homes and businesses.

“From day one, I had a vision for Internode to set our roots in the community,” Arana said in her spotlight. “As our roots grew, our community grew. We’re bringing people from Joliet and surrounding towns to our historic downtown area, and we’re all watching it grow.

Angie Aegerter recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Fit Foundation, located at 2209 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.

The Fit Foundations’s goal is to provides “nutritious, delicious meals at affordable prices” by offering in-store pickups as well as catering, according to the Fit Foundation website.

“I believe my restaurant is filling a void, because a lot of people are on the go,” Aegerter said in her spotlight. “They have busy lives and their choices are prepared, unhealthy foods in the freezer section of the grocery store or a drive thru. Here, it’s just as convenient, but it’s healthy and homemade.”

For more information, visit theinternode.com, fitfoundation4u.com and irma.org.