Fry the Coop chicken restaurant opens in Joliet

Fry the Coop, known for its signature spicy chicken sandwich, recently opened a location at 2611 W Jefferson St. in Joliet. Fry the Coop is seen on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Fry the Coop chicken restaurant recently opened in Joliet, joining nine other locations in Illinois.

Fry the Coop is known for its hot chicken sandwiches, although customers can order a range of six heat levels, from no heat to “insanity,” according to the Fry the Coop website.

Fry the Coop’s chicken is is 100% Halal certified – but all chicken and fries are fried in beef fat, which is not Halal, according to the website.

Fry the coop is open 2611 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

For more information, visit frythecoop.com.