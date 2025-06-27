Lincoln-Way West's Reese Rourke (21) applies the tag on Lincoln-Way Central's Mia Degliomini (8) at second base during Class 4A Lockport Sectional. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Presenting the 2025 Herald-News All-Area Softball Team, as selected by the Herald-News Sports staff.

First Team

Minooka's Gracie Anderson (Courtesy of Minooka High School)

Gracie Anderson, sr., C, Minooka: Three-time All-Southwest Prairie Conference and Class 4A ICA First Team All-State selection. ... Hit .495 with 1.669 OPS, 13 HR, 22 2B, and 56 RBIs. ... Signed with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Lincoln-Way East's Mackenzie Bacha (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way East High School)

Mackenzie Bacha, jr., OF, Lincoln-Way East: Hit .454 with 3 HR and 20 RBIs and was intentionally walked 16 times. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference and Class 4A ICA 1st Team All-State selection. ... Committed to Louisville.

Providence Catholic's Angelina Cole (Scott Anderson)

Angelina Cole, jr., OF, Providence Catholic: Hit .509 with 14 2B, 7 3B, 9 HR and 54 RBIs to help lead the Celtics to second place in Class 3A. ... All-Chicago Catholic Conference and Class 3A ICA First Team All-State.

Minooka's Addisonn Crumly (Rob Oesterle)

Addisonn Crumly, jr., IF, Minooka: Hit .454 with 1.469 OPS, 12 HR, 43 RBIs and 29 runs. ... All-Southwest Prairie Conference and Class 4A ICA Second Team All-State selection.

Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic (Hart Pisani)

Lisabella Dimitrijevic, sr., P, Lincoln-Way Central: Two-time Herald-News Player of the Year and Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year as well as Class 4A ICA First-Team All-State ... Went 23-1 with an 0.47 ERA. In 164⅔ innings, she allowed just 55 hits and 29 walks while striking out 349. Also hit .318 with eight 2B and team-highs with seven homers and 39 RBIs. ... Signed with Florida State University.

Lincoln-Way East's Cassidy Jagielski (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way East High School)

Cassidy Jagielski, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way East: Hit .457 with 10 HR and 41 RBIs. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference and ICA Second Team All-State. ... Committed to Notre Dame.

Lockport's Kelcie McGraw (Hart Pisani)

Kelcie McGraw, sr., P, Lockport: All-Southwest Suburban Conference and ICA First Team All-State Selection. ... Hit .422 with 6 2B, 2 HR and 31 RBIs, and on the mound 19-5 with an ERA of 1.61, 258 strikeouts and just 17 walks. ... Colgate University commit.

Lincoln-Way Central's Ellie McLaughlin (Rob Oesterle)

Ellie McLaughlin, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way Central: Hit .442 and had .583 OBP with 6 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBIs, 43 runs and 10 SB. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference selection.

Lemont's Natalie Pacyga

Natalie Pacyga, sr., IF, Lemont: Hit .518 with a .534 on-base percentage and .893 slugging percentage. ... Had 58 hits, 24 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 59 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Fielded at a .949 percentage. ... Class 3A ICA First Team All-State selection and Western Illinois recruit.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Addy Rizzatto (Courtesy of Joliet Catholic Academy)

Addy Rizzatto, jr., IF, Joliet Catholic Academy: Hit .481 with 1.360 OPS, 4 HR, 34 RBIs while striking out just four times. ... All-East Suburban Catholic Conference and Class 2A ICA First Team All-State.

Providence Catholic's Macie Robbins (Hart Pisani)

Macie Robbins, fr., P, Providence Catholic: Went 23-5 in the circle with 1.57 ERA and 225 strikeouts against 51 walks. ... Class 3A ICA Second Team All-State selection.

Lincoln-Way West's Reese Rourke (Rob Oesterle)

Reese Rourke, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way West: Hit .442 with 1.299 OPS, 16 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 22 RBIs, 45 runs and 25 SB. ... Three-time All-Southwest Suburban Conference and Class 4A ICA First Team selection. ... School career record-holder with 131 runs, 49 2B, 292 total bases, 42 SB, and 29 HR. ... Committed to North Carolina State University.

Lockport's RJ Slavicek (Rob Oesterle)

RJ Slavicek, sr., OF, Lockport: Hit .408 with 8 2B, 3 3B and 3 HR from leadoff spot. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference and Class 4A ICA Second Team All-State Selection. ... Olivet Nazarene University recruit.

Wilmington's Molly Southall (Submitted by D)

Molly Southall, jr., OF, Wilmington: Hit .493 with a 1.141 OPS and 9 JR, 47 RBIs, 48 runs and 34 walks. ... Had twice as many assists (four) as errors (two) in center field and was named the ICA Class 2A All-State First Team for the second straight year. ... Committed to North Carolina State.

SECOND TEAM

Jaimee Bolduc, sr., C, Lincoln-Way Central

Audrey Bullock, jr., P, Lincoln-Way East

Reese Cusack, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way West

Kayla Doerre, sr., IF, Lincoln-Way Central

Molly Finn, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way West

Jaelle Hamilton, jr., IF, Minooka

Maddie Henry, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way East

Liliana Janeczko, sr., C, Lockport

Tessa Krull, jr., P, Seneca

Hailie Olson, so., IF, Morris

Claire Podrebarac, fr., P/IF, Lemont

Emma Sommerfeld, so., OF, Plainfield Central

Taylor Stefancic, jr., IF, Wilmington

Haydn Voss, jr., IF, Joliet Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Hailie Boardman, sr., P/OF, Plainfield South; Maeve Carlton, so., C, Plainfield Central; Karina Choi, sr., IF, Bolingbrook; Jocelyn Cushard, fr., P, Plainfield East; Karson Dransfeldt, sr., IF, Morris; Addie Fanter, sr., IF, JCA; Ella Featherston, sr., IF, Joliet West; Reese Forsythe, jr., C, Lincoln-Way West; Corinne Garmon, sr., OF, Plainfield East; Regina Glover, sr., P/IF, Plainfield South; Kaycee Graf, sr., IF, Coal City; Mylie Hughes, jr., P, Morris; Avery Jury, sr., IF, Dwight; Sophia Klawitter, jr., P, Peotone; Emma Mino, so., IF, Seneca; Khloe Picard, jr. C, Coal City; Madi Peterson, sr., OF, Coal City; Molly Ryan, sr., IF/OF, JCA; Maddie Simms, jr., P/IF, Gardner-South Wilmington; Keeley Walsh, so., IF, Wilmington; Avery Welsh, sr., IF, Plainfield East; Alyssa Zellers, sr., IF, Seneca