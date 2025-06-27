Presenting the 2025 Herald-News All-Area Softball Team, as selected by the Herald-News Sports staff.
First Team
Gracie Anderson, sr., C, Minooka: Three-time All-Southwest Prairie Conference and Class 4A ICA First Team All-State selection. ... Hit .495 with 1.669 OPS, 13 HR, 22 2B, and 56 RBIs. ... Signed with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Mackenzie Bacha, jr., OF, Lincoln-Way East: Hit .454 with 3 HR and 20 RBIs and was intentionally walked 16 times. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference and Class 4A ICA 1st Team All-State selection. ... Committed to Louisville.
Angelina Cole, jr., OF, Providence Catholic: Hit .509 with 14 2B, 7 3B, 9 HR and 54 RBIs to help lead the Celtics to second place in Class 3A. ... All-Chicago Catholic Conference and Class 3A ICA First Team All-State.
Addisonn Crumly, jr., IF, Minooka: Hit .454 with 1.469 OPS, 12 HR, 43 RBIs and 29 runs. ... All-Southwest Prairie Conference and Class 4A ICA Second Team All-State selection.
Lisabella Dimitrijevic, sr., P, Lincoln-Way Central: Two-time Herald-News Player of the Year and Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year as well as Class 4A ICA First-Team All-State ... Went 23-1 with an 0.47 ERA. In 164⅔ innings, she allowed just 55 hits and 29 walks while striking out 349. Also hit .318 with eight 2B and team-highs with seven homers and 39 RBIs. ... Signed with Florida State University.
Cassidy Jagielski, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way East: Hit .457 with 10 HR and 41 RBIs. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference and ICA Second Team All-State. ... Committed to Notre Dame.
Kelcie McGraw, sr., P, Lockport: All-Southwest Suburban Conference and ICA First Team All-State Selection. ... Hit .422 with 6 2B, 2 HR and 31 RBIs, and on the mound 19-5 with an ERA of 1.61, 258 strikeouts and just 17 walks. ... Colgate University commit.
Ellie McLaughlin, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way Central: Hit .442 and had .583 OBP with 6 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBIs, 43 runs and 10 SB. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference selection.
Natalie Pacyga, sr., IF, Lemont: Hit .518 with a .534 on-base percentage and .893 slugging percentage. ... Had 58 hits, 24 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 59 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Fielded at a .949 percentage. ... Class 3A ICA First Team All-State selection and Western Illinois recruit.
Addy Rizzatto, jr., IF, Joliet Catholic Academy: Hit .481 with 1.360 OPS, 4 HR, 34 RBIs while striking out just four times. ... All-East Suburban Catholic Conference and Class 2A ICA First Team All-State.
Macie Robbins, fr., P, Providence Catholic: Went 23-5 in the circle with 1.57 ERA and 225 strikeouts against 51 walks. ... Class 3A ICA Second Team All-State selection.
Reese Rourke, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way West: Hit .442 with 1.299 OPS, 16 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 22 RBIs, 45 runs and 25 SB. ... Three-time All-Southwest Suburban Conference and Class 4A ICA First Team selection. ... School career record-holder with 131 runs, 49 2B, 292 total bases, 42 SB, and 29 HR. ... Committed to North Carolina State University.
RJ Slavicek, sr., OF, Lockport: Hit .408 with 8 2B, 3 3B and 3 HR from leadoff spot. ... All-Southwest Suburban Conference and Class 4A ICA Second Team All-State Selection. ... Olivet Nazarene University recruit.
Molly Southall, jr., OF, Wilmington: Hit .493 with a 1.141 OPS and 9 JR, 47 RBIs, 48 runs and 34 walks. ... Had twice as many assists (four) as errors (two) in center field and was named the ICA Class 2A All-State First Team for the second straight year. ... Committed to North Carolina State.
SECOND TEAM
Jaimee Bolduc, sr., C, Lincoln-Way Central
Audrey Bullock, jr., P, Lincoln-Way East
Reese Cusack, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way West
Kayla Doerre, sr., IF, Lincoln-Way Central
Molly Finn, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way West
Jaelle Hamilton, jr., IF, Minooka
Maddie Henry, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way East
Liliana Janeczko, sr., C, Lockport
Tessa Krull, jr., P, Seneca
Hailie Olson, so., IF, Morris
Claire Podrebarac, fr., P/IF, Lemont
Emma Sommerfeld, so., OF, Plainfield Central
Taylor Stefancic, jr., IF, Wilmington
Haydn Voss, jr., IF, Joliet Central
HONORABLE MENTION
Hailie Boardman, sr., P/OF, Plainfield South; Maeve Carlton, so., C, Plainfield Central; Karina Choi, sr., IF, Bolingbrook; Jocelyn Cushard, fr., P, Plainfield East; Karson Dransfeldt, sr., IF, Morris; Addie Fanter, sr., IF, JCA; Ella Featherston, sr., IF, Joliet West; Reese Forsythe, jr., C, Lincoln-Way West; Corinne Garmon, sr., OF, Plainfield East; Regina Glover, sr., P/IF, Plainfield South; Kaycee Graf, sr., IF, Coal City; Mylie Hughes, jr., P, Morris; Avery Jury, sr., IF, Dwight; Sophia Klawitter, jr., P, Peotone; Emma Mino, so., IF, Seneca; Khloe Picard, jr. C, Coal City; Madi Peterson, sr., OF, Coal City; Molly Ryan, sr., IF/OF, JCA; Maddie Simms, jr., P/IF, Gardner-South Wilmington; Keeley Walsh, so., IF, Wilmington; Avery Welsh, sr., IF, Plainfield East; Alyssa Zellers, sr., IF, Seneca