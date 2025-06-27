Joliet sports bar celebrates 25 years

Double "J" Sports Bar at 1001 Essington Road in Joliet recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and is seen on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Double “J” Sports Bar in Joliet recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The sports bar is known for its “friendly atmosphere, outstanding drinks, and live entertainment, making it a cherished gathering place for friends families and sports fans alike,” according to a June 12 proclamation from the city of Joliet.

Double “J” Sports Bar is also known for its lack of cover charges and “including safe transportation when needed,” according to the proclamation.

The sports bar recently held “5K for Double “J” to benefit local cancer patients and their families through the Pat Clark Cancer Foundation.

Double “J” Sports Bar, located at 1001 Essington Road in Joliet, hosts karaoke on Monday nights and Ladies Night on Thursdays.

For more information, call 815-730-8488 or visit doublejsportsbar.com.