Joliet District 86 summer school canceled Monday because of oppressive heat

Summer school on Monday has been canceled for students in Joliet Public Schools District 86 because of “dangerous weather forecast of high heat and humidity,” school officials said.

District 86 officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon on their Facebook page.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures near 97 degrees with a heat index as high as 104 degrees on Monday in Joliet.

The NWS has issued a heat advisory that remains in effect until midnight Monday.

The first “multi-day stretch of oppressive heat” has begun in Chicago area, according to the NWS.

Warm and humid conditions will continue through the overnight hours, providing little relief from the hot weather, meteorologists said.

The NWS has made the following recommendations during this period of hot weather:

• Never leave people or pets alone in a closed vehicle.

• Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

• Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

• Spend time in air conditioning and in the shade.