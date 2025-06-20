Crest Hill police launch 4th of July campaign targeting impaired, unbuckled drivers

The Crest Hill Police Department’s latest special traffic enforcement will run from June 20 through July 7 to encompass three weekends leading up to and after the Fourth of July holiday.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Deputy Chief David Reavis said in a statement released by the department. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances. Our officers will be working diligently to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone is buckled up.”

Crest Hill police will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s offices for the statewide effort.

To celebrate safely, police advised following these important guidelines:

Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

If you are impaired by alcohol, cannabis or any other drug, call a taxi, take mass transit, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Use your community’s designated driver program.

Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. Not only is it the law, but it’s also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.