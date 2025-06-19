Joliet man charged with possessing child sex abuse images

A Joliet man has been arrested and charged with possessing child sex abuse images.

Marty Johnson, 35, faces two counts of possession of child sex abuse materials, a Class 2 felony, according to the Illinois State Police.

Johnson was arrested following an investigation by ISP special agents into internet crimes against children in the Joliet area and identified the suspect as Johnson, according to state police.

Special agents interviewed Johnson in February and collected evidence of child sex abuse materials, according to state police.

After further investigation, the agents presented the case to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office who approved the charges, according to state police.

ISP special agents arrested Johnson on Wednesday and transported him to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.