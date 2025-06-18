Here are the Herald-News baseball stars who made the 2025 IHSBCA All-State Team

Minooka’s Brayden Zillis connects for a double in this Herald-News file photo. (Gary Middendorf)

Earlier this week, the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2025 IHSBCA All-State Team. Players were nominated by their coaches and then selected by the IHSBCA board.

In Class 4A, both Minooka and Providence Catholic had two players selected as IHSBCA All-State – Minooka seniors CJ Deckinga and Brayden Zillis; and Providence Catholic seniors Enzo Infelise and Nate O’Donnell. Also honored in 4A were Plainfield Central senior JT Augustyniak and Lincoln-Way West senior Conor Essenburg.

In Class 3A, both Morris senior Jack Wheeler and Lemont senior Shea Glotzbach were All-State. Lemont senior Jacob Parr received honorable mention.

Wilmington's Lucas Rink, right, runs home as Bishop McNamara's Devin Arbour waits on a throw during the Class 2A Beecher Sectional championship game. (Mason Schweizer)

In 2A, Wilmington had a pair of seniors honored. Lucas Rink was tabbed All-State, with teammate Kyle Farrell receiving honorable mention.

In Class 1A, Dwight junior Joey Starks was selected.

Players will be honored in Chicago July 29 before the Chicago White Sox’s home game.