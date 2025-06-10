Transcript: Joliet District 204 superintendent on funding cuts, DEI and more

Karla Guseman, superintendent of Joliet Township High School, praised the many youth who chose to spend their day off school at the 17th Annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Joliet Central High School. (Denise Unland)

Read the transcript from our interview with Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman on DEI, the Trump administration’s proposed cuts, AI and more.

Jessie Molloy of the Herald-News sat down with Guseman on May 29 to discuss how these shifting issues could effect JTHS in the near future, if the district is concerned about losing funding, and how it intends to adapt to new technology requirements.

Like what you hear? Listen to all of our podcasts on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.