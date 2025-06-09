New Lenox woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery of Manhattan mayor’s wife

Prosecutors dropped a felony charge against a New Lenox woman who agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor battery of the mayor of Manhattan’s wife.

On May 29, Anna Morowczynski, 45, was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery of Laura Adrieansen, the wife of Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen.

The battery took place on Sept. 21, 2024, outside Fritz’s Saloon, 225 S. State St., Manhattan.

Fritz's Saloon, 225 S. State St., Manhattan. (Felix Sarver)

An officer responded to the restaurant and spoke with Laura Adrieansen, who said she was walking around the rear of Fritz’s Saloon when an “unknown female” grabbed her by the hair from behind and threw her to the ground, according to a police report from the Manhattan Police Department.

Laura Adrieansen said she “struck her head against the pavement,” the police report said.

When Laura Adrieansen stood back up, she said her “head was hurting and she had scrapes to her left elbow.” She declined medical attention but provided a written statement, according to the police report.

Following an investigation of the incident, Morowczynski was charged with felony aggravated battery and two misdemeanor charges of battery.

Morowczynski would end up pleading guilty to just one misdemeanor charge of battery.

As part of Morowczynski’s sentence, she must have no contact with Laura Adrieansen, consume no alcohol and continue to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

On Sept. 23, 2024, Laura Adrieansen petitioned a protective order against Morowczynski.

Laura Adrieansen alleged Morowczynski “denied the assault” and fled the scene when she was told police would be contacted.

“[Morowczynski’s] husband, who is a fireman, told the table to say I fell, which they did tell police this falsely,” Laura Adrieansen’s petition alleged.