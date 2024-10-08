Manhattan mayor’s wife allegedly attacked by New Lenox woman, police reports show

A New Lenox woman was arrested in September after she was accused of coming up behind the Manhattan mayor’s wife outside Fritz’s Saloon, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground.

On Sept. 23, Anna Morowczynski, 44, was charged in Will County with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery of Laura Adrieansen, 43, who is the wife of Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen, court records show.

The charges were the result of a Manhattan Police Department investigation of an alleged attack that took place shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 21 outside Fritz’s Saloon, 225 S. State St., Manhattan.

Morowczynski has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An officer responded to the restaurant and spoke with Laura Adrieansen, who said she was walking around the rear of Fritz’s Saloon when an “unknown female” grabbed her by the hair from behind and threw her to the ground, according to a police report from the Manhattan Police Department.

Laura Adrieansen said she “struck her head against the pavement,” the police report said.

When Laura Adrieansen stood back up, she said her “head was hurting and she had scrapes to her left elbow.” She declined medical attention but provided a written statement, according to the police report.

The officer spoke with two other witnesses of the alleged attack, according to the police report.

One of the witnesses said she saw the “unknown female” stand by a table and “started smoking” and “pretended she did not do anything” after grabbing Laura Adrieansen by the hair, according to police reports.

Another witness said she saw the “unknown female” walk up to her while pointing at Laura Adrieansen and saying, “There’s that [expletive] faced mayor’s wife,” according to police reports.

The profanity used by the “unknown female” was a derogatory term toward women.

Fritz's Saloon, 225 S. State St., Manhattan. (Felix Sarver)

The officer reviewed video evidence that revealed the “unknown female” pointing at Laura Adrieansen and clapping, according to police reports. The video reportedly showed the woman approach Laura Adrieansen from behind, grab her hair and pull her to the ground.

The woman stood at a nearby table and Laura Adrieansen got up and started speaking with people at the table where the woman was standing, according to police reports.

The police investigation led officers to identify Morowczynski as the suspect who allegedly attacked the mayor’s wife.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Rabenda, who is running in November as a Will County circuit court judge, had authorized the aggravated battery charge against Morowczynski, according to police reports.

Morowczynski refused to provide a statement to the police before her arrest, according to police reports.

On Sept. 23, Laura Adrieansen petitioned a protective order against Morowczynski but it was denied by Will County Judge Ken Zelazo because she did not “sustain burden of proof,” according to the court docket.

In the petition, Laura Adrieansen alleged Morowczynski came up behind her, grabbed her hair and “slammed my head down on the [concrete] ground.”

“I got up and I went to get my husband. I was very disoriented. I went back to the table, I saw [Morowczynski] by me and I told her she did this to me,” Laura Adrieansen’s petition alleged.

Laura Adrieansen alleged Morowczynski “denied the assault” and fled the scene when she was told police would be contacted.

“[Morowczynski’s] husband, who is a fireman, told the table to say I fell, which they did tell police this falsely,” Laura Adrieansen’s petition alleged.

Morowczynski was taken to the Will County jail at close to 4 p.m. on Sept. 22. Will County Judge Shenonda Tisdale allowed Morowczynski to be released from jail the next day, court records show.

In Tisdale’s pretrial release order, she determined Morowczynski was not charged with an offense eligible for detainment under the pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act.

The only condition Tisdale set for Morowczynski’s pretrial release was to have no contact with Laura Adrieansen or Fritz’s Saloon.

Morowczynski has a pretrial hearing on Nov. 19. Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak allowed her to travel to Detroit, Michigan, for several days in November and December.