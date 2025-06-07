Bolingbrook police say Lombard man charged after punching officer

Gabriel P. Jamieson (Photo provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office)

A 22-year-old Lombard man was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly punching a Bolingbrook police officer in the head.

About 10:45 p.m. Friday, Bolingbrook police were in the area of 275 S. Bolingbrook Drive in Bolingbrook, where several large groups of juveniles were congregating, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Several juveniles began running from a group, telling police a person had a gun, according to the release.

Bolingbrook police found a man, later identified as Gabriel P. Jamieson, 22, of Lombard, wearing a ski mask over his face and holding an object in his hoodie, according to the release.

Jamieson quickly entered a parked blue SUV and refused orders from police to exit the car, according to the release.

Police removed Jamieson from the SUV and placed him under arrest, according to the release.

During the arrest, Jamieson “swung and punched an officer in the head,” according to the release.

Bolingbrook police found one replica firearm on Jamieson and a second in the SUV, according to the release.

Jamieson was charged with aggravated battery and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.