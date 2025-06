Lockport Police and FIre Departments lead the Old Canal Days Parade on Friday June 7, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Drivers coming into and out of Lockport should be aware that State Street - from Thornton Street to Division Street- will be closed from 5:20 to 7:30 p.m. due to the Old Canal Days Parade.

The closure includes the intersection of 9th Street and State Street, according to the Lockport Police Department.

All drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes during this time, the police said.