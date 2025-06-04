Lockport’s Old Canal Days back for its 52nd year this weekend

Lockport will host its 52nd Old Canal Days festival this weekend with events scheduled from Thursday through Sunday. The event will take place at 303 W. 2nd St. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — Lockport will host its 52nd Old Canal Days festival this weekend, with events scheduled from Thursday through Sunday.

The event will take place at 303 W. Second St., and the festival site now includes a paved walkway from the parking lot through the main shopping and entertainment section.

The annual festival begins Thursday night with the opening of the carnival and food court and entertainment by DJ Jon Wise.

The carnival, food court and beer garden open at 5 p.m. Friday, but a special block for “friends with disabilities” will be accessible between 2 and 4 p.m. for registered participants.

The carnival, food court and beer tent will be open from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, with entertainment by Buckle Band and Time Gleason & the Whiskey Disco Band.

The Lockport police and fire departments lead the Old Canal Days parade on June 7, 2024, in Lockport.

The annual Old Canal Days parade also will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday along State Street, starting at 12th Street and marching north to 3rd Street. A full route map and traffic detours are posted on the Old Canal Days website at oldcanaldays.com.

On Saturday, the carnival will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., while the food court will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the beer garden will be open from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Live music starts at noon, with a lineup of local bands including Funk’d Up, Sparks Fly – Taylor Swift Tribute, The Boy Band and Journey Recaptured.

Saturday also sees the opening of the artisan market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, a petting zoo from 1 to 6 p.m., and several historic tours.

Appealing to those interested in local history, cemetery tours will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and the LAGHS Historic Trolley Tours will depart every half-hour from Heritage Village until 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The last tour departs at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Finally, on Sunday, the carnival operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the artisan market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heritage Village will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., the food court will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the petting zoo will operate between noon and 5 p.m.

The beer garden will open at noon and close at 9:30 p.m., with performances from the American Legion Band, Lockport Swing Thing, the JJC Steel Drum Band, Mariachi De Joliet, and ballet Folklorico BF Quetzaloatl in the afternoon, followed by Strung Out, Class of ’68 and Hairbangers Ball.

Musical performances will run until 9:30 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks show to close out the event.