Crest Hill issues traffic advisory for Saturday morning

The Crest Hill Police Department will be doing traffic control for a 5K running event on Saturday morning.

Traffic will be limited on Gaylord Road from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., south of six corners (Plainfield Road, Caton Farm Road and Gaylord Road) to Fox Meadow Drive, according to a post on the city of Crest Hill’s Facebook page.

Gaylord will be shut down between Fox Meadow Drive and Theodore Street, according to the city.

Runners will be crossing Gaylord Road on the running path across Gaylord near the Theodore Marsh and will be crossing the intersection of Gaylord and Theodore Street, according to the city.

Residents in the subdivisions affected will have limited access, but motorists are advised to take alternate routes if possible, according to the city.

“We ask motorists to be patient as we expect traffic delays during this event. Please drive carefully and remain alert for our patrol cars and the participants,“ the city said in its post.