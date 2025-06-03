Georgia woman charged with Shorewood jury duty scam

A Georgia woman has been charged with stealing money by posing as a Will County sheriff’s sergeant and claiming a woman owed money for missing jury duty.

The felony theft charge was filed against Lavita Harrison, 35, of Mableton, Georgia, on Monday following an investigation by the Shorewood Police Department.

A criminal complaint alleged Harrison stole between $500 and $10,000 from a woman by claiming she is a Will County sheriff’s sergeant and the woman “owed money for missing a jury duty summons.”

Will County Judge Shenonda Tisdale signed the warrant for Harrison’s arrest. County records do not show Harrison in jail as of Monday.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has warned the public about scammers calling people and claiming they missed jury duty or a court date and will face jail time unless they pay a fine.

Last year, a scammer persuaded a New Lenox man to deposit $15,140 into a bitcoin machine by claiming he had been issued a warrant for missing jury duty.

Law enforcement, jury duty staff, judges and courthouse employees will “never call you and pressure you to pay a fine,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“These scammers are fast talkers and will encourage you to act swiftly sending them money. This is a scam! Hang up the phone,” sheriff’s officials said.