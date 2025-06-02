Overnight closures on I-80 and Houbolt Road in Joliet begin Monday

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College about the Rebuild Illinois project and more specifically the extension of Houbolt Road on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Shaw Local News Network)

Overnight lane closures are scheduled on Houbolt Road at Interstate 80 on Joliet‘s far west side over two consecutive nights beginning Monday.

The closures are necessary to safely install steel beams on the I-80 bridge over Houbolt Road, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced .

--> -->

To complete the work, there will be lane closures in both directions of I-80 near Houbolt Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday and Tuesday, IDOT said.

At the same time, Houbolt Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions at I-80 and the I-80 ramps to Houbolt Road will be closed, according to IDOT.

At 11 p.m., full stops for no longer than 15 minutes at a time will take place on Houbolt Road, according to IDOT. The work is anticipated to be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information, visit I80will.org. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.