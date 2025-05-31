Will County sheriff’s deputies issue more than 100 tickets over Memorial Day weekend

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office issued 108 citations during the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives,” traffic Lt. Denny said in a news release from the sheriff’s office.

During the enforcement period, the sheriff’s police wrote five citations for seat belt violations and took the following additional actions:

· six child car seat citations

· 11 DUI arrests

· three felony/misdemeanor/warrant arrests

· six suspended/revoked licenses

· 16 uninsured motorist citations

· 15 speeding citations

· 46 other violations

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.