Herald-News area promises to be a factor at IHSA state boys track meet

This weekend, it will be the boys turn to take their talents to the big blue track at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium for the IHSA state track and field finals. As always, there will be several Herald-News area athletes competing, and many with good chances to come home with a medal or even a state title. Let’s take a look.

CLASS 3A

In the 100-meter dash, Plainfield East‘s Joe Owusu has the sixth-best qualifying time, while Lockport‘s Xavier Adeniyi is seeded 33rd. In the 200, Lincoln-Way West‘s Austin Rowswell is seeded 14th and Owusu is 16th. In the 400, Bolingbrook‘s Bruce Duncan III is seeded fifth, Joliet West‘s James Kokuro, Jr. is seeded 15th, Rowswell 16th and Bolingbrook’s Edmond Ankomah 22nd.

Lockport’s Nolan Lamoureux has the state’s best qualifying time in the 800-meter run, with Lincoln-Way Central‘s Kyle Friedl is seeded 20th, Lincoln-Way West’s Hunter Spee is 22nd, and Joliet Central‘s Nathan Gabriel is 23rd. In the 1,600, Plainfield North‘s Quinn Davis is seeded 14th, while teammate Thomas Czerwinski is 27th. Lincoln-Way Central’s Braden Hoff and Jack Galminas are seeded 34th and 35th, respectively, while Plainfield South‘s Austin Cory is seeded 39th. In the 3200, Plainfield North’s Aidan Connors is seeded third, with teammate Logan Dodson 32nd, Plainfield South’s Alex Batsala 38th, Lincoln-Way East‘s Sean Hanrahan 39th, Plainfield South’s Dylan Maloney 41st and Lincoln-Way West’s Nicholas Dul 43rd.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Lincoln-Way West’s Brendan Vlasak is seeded eighth, while Lincoln-Way East’s Ethan Eichie is seeded 23rd in the 300 hurdles.

In the relay events, Plainfield East is seeded 12th in the 4x100, with Bolingbrook 26th, and Lincoln-Way West. 31st. In the 4x200, Plainfield East is seeded 19th, Plainfield North is 24th, Lincoln-Way West is 27th, Bolingbrook is 31st, Minooka is 36th and Plainfield South is 37th. In the 4x400, Bolingbrook is seeded fifth, Lockport sixth and Joliet West 32nd. In the 4x800, Plainfield North is seeded first, Lincoln-Way Central third, Bolingbrook 16th, Plainfield South 30th and Minooka 31st.

In the shot put, Lincoln-Way East’s Jimeto Okafor is seeded 31st. In the discus, Plainfield South’s Nicholas Grigsby is seeded 14th, Lincoln-Way West’s Logan Heinen is 32nd, Plainfield South’s Brennan Culpepper is 34th and Romeoville‘s Marc Thomas is 38th.

In the high jump, Lemont‘s Daniel Jaquez is seeded seventh and Lincoln-Way East’s Nathan Botanga is seeded 32nd. In the pole vault, Lincoln-Way West’s is seeded fifth, Lockport’s Jacob Soderstrom is seeded 20th and Minooka’s Cooper Bowman and Jaxson Waddell are 32nd and 33rd, respectively. In the long jump, Bolingbrook’s Jordan Lampkins is seeded third and Romeoville’s Shaun Alexander is 12th. In the triple jump, Alexander is seeded eighth, Lincoln-Way East’s Tebit Okwen is 33rd, and Bolingbrook’s Olumuolade Olu-Akintomide is 34th

CLASS 2A

In the 100-meter dash, Providence‘s Luke Leverett is seeded fourth and Joliet Catholic‘s Michael Brow is 19th. In the 200, Brow is seeded 16th. In the 400, JCA’s Collin Nickel is seeded 17th.

Christopher Mack of Providence is seeded 37th in the 800, Morris’ Cuyler Swanson is 31st in the 1600 and 16th in the 3200, while Morris’ Everett Swanson is 23rd in the 3200.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Coal City‘s Julian Micetich is seeded sixth, and he is 29th in the 300 hurdles.

In the relays. Providence is 11th in the 4x100, with JCA 15th. In the 4x200, Providence is seeded eighth. Morris is seeded 23rd in the 4x800.

In the shot put, JCA’s Nate Magrini is seeded 35th and Providence’s Ben Coleman is 36th. In the discus, Morris’ Kohen Gross is seeded 24th and Providence’s Gunnar Thormeyer is 30th. In the pole vault, JCA’s Phil Larson is seeded 24th. Coal City’s Parker Jacovec is seeded 42nd in the long jump, while Providence’s Bryce Vlasak is seeded seventh in the triple jump, with JCA’s Dylan Travis 17th.

CLASS 1A

In the 200-meter dash, Wilmington‘s Billy Moore is seeded 32nd. Dwight‘s Joe Faris has the top seed in the 800-meter run. Wilmington’s Hunter Kaitschuck is 23rd in the 110-meter hurdles, with Dwight’s Joseph Duffy 25th. Duffy is also 29th in the 300 hurdles, with Seneca‘s Colton Pumphrey 38th.

In relays, Seneca is seeded 31st in the 4x200, Dwight is 24th in the 4x400, with Wilmington 33rd in the same event.

Dwight’s Graham Meister has the top qualifying throw in the shot put and he is seeded fourth in the discus. Also qualifying in the discus are Seneca’s Jesus Govea (18th) and Zebediah Maxwell (19th). In the high jump, Seneca’s Brayden Simek is seeded 37th. In the pole vault, Seneca’s Trenton Powell is seeded 26th. Seneca’s Matt Stach is seeded fourth in the long jump.