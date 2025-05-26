Lockport Township’s Senior Expo will include more than 40 organizations

The Lockport Township government building at 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The eighth annual Senior Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 4, at the Lockport Township Government Office, 1463 S. Farrell Road.

The Senior Expo is dedicated to enhancing the lives of senior residents by providing access to information about services and products that promote health, safety, and overall well-being.

Over 40 local organizations will be available to engage with seniors and offer insights into their programs and services.

The event will feature a mobile OSCO Pharmacy, offering immunizations for pneumonia, shingles, RSV and more. Only an insurance card and ID are required.

Additionally, a shred truck will be available in the parking lot and attendees can look forward to raffle prizes, ice cream, giveaways and more. The first 400 attendees will receive a special walk-in prize.

No reservation is necessary and all residents are welcome.