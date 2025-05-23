‘Put your junk in the trunk’ : Will County works to curb car break-ins at forest preserves

Forest Preserve District of Will County police are reminding visitors to stash their stuff out of sight before entering a preserve – or better yet, leave it at home. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County — The Forest Preserve District of Will County is responding to the issue of thefts from cars parked at preserves with a new comedic public campaign titled “Put Your Junk in the Trunk.”

According to a news release from the forest district, “The campaign is designed to raise awareness about thefts from unattended vehicles and remind people to stash their valuables before heading out on the trails.”

The Junk in Your Trunk campaign includes educational signs in the Will County forest preserves and a summer social media push featuring a humorous country music video.

The video and song remind visitors to lock up and hide valuables while enjoying nature by showing a couple locking items such as a bags of cash, gold bars and the Mona Lisa in the trunk of their vintage Chevrolet before heading out on their hike, foiling the robbery attempts of a cartoonish-looking burglar.

“We want people to be more aware of their surroundings and to be safe,” forest district Deputy Police Chief David Barrios Jr. said in the announcement. “This goes for anywhere, not just in the forest preserves. Our officers do check on vehicles and educate people when they see valuables left in plain view, but we can’t be everywhere.”

Actors portraying a couple in the "Put Your Junk in the Trunk" music video demonstrate how Forest Preserve visitors should lock valuables up before heading out on the trails. (Photo Provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Barrios said that the video is a fun way to deliver a serious message.

“People are more likely to remember the video and its purpose because it uses exaggerated props, a sneaky criminal and has a funny catchphrase,” he said.

The forest preserve district said, “Unfortunately, thefts do happen. Windows are smashed, and purses, wallets and electronics are taken from vehicles at preserves.”

“It is an issue that we in the police department deal with a good amount, but this type of crime is a crime of opportunity,” Barrios said. “A criminal looks for an easy find and, if they see an opportunity to quickly take valuables in plain sight from an unoccupied vehicle, they will take advantage of the situation.

Keeping valuables secure

‘The ones we have seen have been mostly purses left on the front seat that were easily taken after a driver or passenger-side window was broken," Barrios said.

That’s why forest preserve police are reminding visitors to stash their stuff out of sight before entering a preserve – or, better yet, leave it at home.

“We are doing this to bring awareness about leaving valuables in plain sight in your vehicles while out in our preserves,” Barrios said.

“Especially with the nice weather, more people will be out enjoying the preserves. We want to remind preserve users and educate them with tips to keep themselves and their property safe,” he said.

The goal is to get people thinking ahead so they can protect their belongings and enjoy the preserves worry-free.

Barrios emphasized that items such as purses, wallets, phones and backpacks are easy targets for would-be thieves.

“Remember, someone might be watching you as you get out to enjoy the preserves,” Barrios said in the announcement. “They might see your valuables, and as soon as you leave, that’s when they’ll strike.”

In addition to locking personal items and valuables in the trunk, forest preserve police recommend that visitors report any suspicious activity they observe on forest preserve property – including getting a description, location and direction of travel of any suspicious people or vehicles.

It’s also recommended that forest preserve visitors keep their cellphones with them in case of emergency, and to program the forest preserve nonemergency dispatch number – 815-727-6191, ext. 9 – into their contacts.